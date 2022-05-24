Chrysler parent Stellantis to build EV battery plant in Indiana

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Disappointment in the twin cities following an electric vehicle battery manufacturer choosing to not locate in the area. Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep and Chrysler as well as its partner Samsung announced the location for their joint operation on a $2.5 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery plant will be in Kokomo, Indiana.
Bloomington-Normal won’t be getting that Samsung EV battery plant after all. Samsung and automaker Stellantis announced this week they’re building a battery plant in Kokomo, Indiana, about an hour north of Indianapolis. The $2.5 billion factory is expected to begin production in 2025 and create about 1,500 jobs.
There are plans for a $2.5 billion electric car battery plant in Kokomo. Stellantis, which is the corporate owner of Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep, joined with Samsung to announce the project. The plan is to build next generation batteries for electric vehicles at the plant. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation...
Chrysler parent company Stellantis is building its next electric vehicle project outside of Michigan. A joint venture between Stellantis and Samsung for an electric vehicle battery factory will be built in Kokomo, Indiana. Michigan offered the automaker several sites in state but ultimately lost the bid — a tough loss after the state funneled $1 billion in state funds to attract large business projects.
Eli Lilly has announced plans to spend $2.1 billion to construct two new manufacturing facilities in Indiana as its pipeline produces a raft of new medicines. The Indianapolis-based drugmaker will build the new plants at the LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District in Boone County. Lilly expects to create as many as 500 new corporate jobs at the site and said the construction work will generate temporary positions for about 1,500 workers.
LaPorte County officials are hopeful the soon-to-be-former home of Corsicana Mattress Co. will quickly find a new tenant.
The post LaPorte County officials see opportunity in departure of mattress maker appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A family in southern Indiana said it's making payments on a swimming pool that was never delivered. Amy and Allen Chrisman's backyard has markers that show where a swimming pool is supposed to be after they had their fence torn down so it could be built.
Stellantis, the parent company of Dodge, Jeep, and Chrysler, has selected Kokomo, Indiana, as the site for its next electric vehicle battery factory. The plant will be built in partnership with South Korea’s Samsung SDI, a leading EV battery maker. The companies made the announcement Tuesday alongside Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and several other local officials in Kokomo.
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – It was supposed to be a routine compliance inspection. What an Indiana State Police trooper found inside a semi tractor trailer headed toward Indianapolis on Thursday ended up being anything but routine. That trooper uncovered $1 million worth of cocaine, and now two Florida...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly and Company plans to invest $2.1 billion in two new Indiana manufacturing sites, a move that’s expected to create hundreds of new jobs in the Hoosier state, the company announced Wednesday. The new facilities will expand the Indianapolis-based company’s manufacturing network for active...
ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash forced the closure of a stretch of U.S. 24 in Huntington County just north of Roanoke Friday morning. According to a Twitter Post from Sgt. Brian Walker of the Indiana State Police, the crash happened near the intersection of U.S. 24 and CR 1100N. Eastbound lanes going towards Fort Wayne were closed while crews attended to the driver and cleaned up the road.
Stellantis NV and Samsung SDI plan to invest $2.5 billion and create 1,400 jobs in a new electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Indiana, the companies announced Tuesday. The investment in Kokomo, about 100 miles from the Michigan-Indiana border, was celebrated by local economic development officials who had been working...
Raymond Brents is master woodworker and artisan who honors trees by creating new life for them and making them beautiful in a whole new way. Born and raised in Indianapolis, Brents creates custom-made furniture and sells it to his local community. He’s always had strong attention to detail and worked well with his hands and loves to be able to provide unique and quality furniture to his community.
Invention and entrepreneurship have a strong backbone in Kosciusko County. As home to the Orthopedic Capital of the World®, leading agribusinesses, and a booming recreation sector, the community is known for feeding, healing and restoring, and it’s an optimal place for growth and opportunity. As part of that, what makes Kosciusko County even more of a gem, is its 100+ lakes. It’s truly a paradise for lake living and vacationing.
Assets up to $50,000 and liabilities between $1-10 million. [dropca]A[/dropcap]n Indiana-based trucking company recently filed Chapter 11, more than a month after the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) ordered the carrier to suspend interstate operations after receiving an unsatisfactory rating. JCB Trucking Enterprises LLC, headquartered in Lafayette, Ind., filed...
Comments / 0