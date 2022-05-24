ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

Chrysler parent Stellantis to build EV battery plant in Indiana

By admin
mountain-topmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStellantis announced a $2.5 billion joint venture with Samsung...

mountain-topmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Samsung picks Indiana over Illinois for battery plant

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Disappointment in the twin cities following an electric vehicle battery manufacturer choosing to not locate in the area. Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep and Chrysler as well as its partner Samsung announced the location for their joint operation on a $2.5 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery plant will be in Kokomo, Indiana.
KOKOMO, IN
wglt.org

Samsung chooses Indiana for EV battery plant

Bloomington-Normal won’t be getting that Samsung EV battery plant after all. Samsung and automaker Stellantis announced this week they’re building a battery plant in Kokomo, Indiana, about an hour north of Indianapolis. The $2.5 billion factory is expected to begin production in 2025 and create about 1,500 jobs.
NORMAL, IL
wamwamfm.com

Stellantis Announces Plans for $2.5 Billion Battery Plant

There are plans for a $2.5 billion electric car battery plant in Kokomo. Stellantis, which is the corporate owner of Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep, joined with Samsung to announce the project. The plan is to build next generation batteries for electric vehicles at the plant. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation...
KOKOMO, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kokomo, IN
Business
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Kokomo, IN
Cars
Local
Indiana Business
City
Kokomo, IN
State
Indiana State
The Flint Journal

Michigan loses Stellantis project to Indiana. The state must “raise the level of our game.”

Chrysler parent company Stellantis is building its next electric vehicle project outside of Michigan. A joint venture between Stellantis and Samsung for an electric vehicle battery factory will be built in Kokomo, Indiana. Michigan offered the automaker several sites in state but ultimately lost the bid — a tough loss after the state funneled $1 billion in state funds to attract large business projects.
MICHIGAN STATE
biopharmadive.com

Lilly to expand, add jobs with two new factories in Indiana

Eli Lilly has announced plans to spend $2.1 billion to construct two new manufacturing facilities in Indiana as its pipeline produces a raft of new medicines. The Indianapolis-based drugmaker will build the new plants at the LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District in Boone County. Lilly expects to create as many as 500 new corporate jobs at the site and said the construction work will generate temporary positions for about 1,500 workers.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stellantis#Chrysler#Plant#Samsung Sdi#Vehicles#Ev
The Verge

Stellantis picks Indiana for its $2.5 billion EV battery factory with Samsung

Stellantis, the parent company of Dodge, Jeep, and Chrysler, has selected Kokomo, Indiana, as the site for its next electric vehicle battery factory. The plant will be built in partnership with South Korea’s Samsung SDI, a leading EV battery maker. The companies made the announcement Tuesday alongside Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and several other local officials in Kokomo.
WANE-TV

Vehicle ends up on its side in crash on US 24

ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash forced the closure of a stretch of U.S. 24 in Huntington County just north of Roanoke Friday morning. According to a Twitter Post from Sgt. Brian Walker of the Indiana State Police, the crash happened near the intersection of U.S. 24 and CR 1100N. Eastbound lanes going towards Fort Wayne were closed while crews attended to the driver and cleaned up the road.
ROANOKE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Jobs
WISH-TV

Indiana Woodworker builds custom-made furniture

Raymond Brents is master woodworker and artisan who honors trees by creating new life for them and making them beautiful in a whole new way. Born and raised in Indianapolis, Brents creates custom-made furniture and sells it to his local community. He’s always had strong attention to detail and worked well with his hands and loves to be able to provide unique and quality furniture to his community.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Gas tax potentially coming soon

Governor Holcomb now says he's preparing a plan to potentially tap into Indiana's growing state budget surplus. He's calling it an inflationary relief plan.
INDIANA STATE
Times-Union Newspaper

Diving Deep Into Kosciusko County’s 100-Plus Lakes

Invention and entrepreneurship have a strong backbone in Kosciusko County. As home to the Orthopedic Capital of the World®, leading agribusinesses, and a booming recreation sector, the community is known for feeding, healing and restoring, and it’s an optimal place for growth and opportunity. As part of that, what makes Kosciusko County even more of a gem, is its 100+ lakes. It’s truly a paradise for lake living and vacationing.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
tanktransport.com

JCB Trucking Files Bankruptcy

Assets up to $50,000 and liabilities between $1-10 million. [dropca]A[/dropcap]n Indiana-based trucking company recently filed Chapter 11, more than a month after the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) ordered the carrier to suspend interstate operations after receiving an unsatisfactory rating. JCB Trucking Enterprises LLC, headquartered in Lafayette, Ind., filed...
LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy