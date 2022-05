Manchester United is set for a busy summer transfer window after appointing new manager Erik Ten Hag following an unsuccessful 2021-22 season in the Premier League. United’s sixth-placed finish will certainly not sit well with fans or the board, who will be looking for vast improvements next year. Many players are expected to see their time at the club come to an end, and rightfully so. Slews of Manchester United players have failed to live up to expectations over the past few years, and the club needs to make some big changes to the roster.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO