18-year-old stabbed, killed in large group fight

Update (7:54 p.m.) — The victim has been identified as Luis Mejia Hernandez, he was set to graduate this year.

Alexandria City High School will hold classes virtually on Wednesday. The full statement is below.

Today is a day of great sadness at Alexandria City High School (ACHS). I am saddened to share with you the news of the passing of one of our Titan seniors from the Class of 2022, Luis Mejia Hernandez. Luis died today, May 24, 2022 and he will be greatly missed by the Titan community, especially in the International Academy. Today, the administrative and support teams met with teachers and staff who work with Luis. In addition, the administration met with all ACHS staff at the end of the school day to discuss the incidents of the day. On behalf of the entire Titan staff, I would like to express our deepest condolences and sympathies to Luis’ family and loved ones. Luis will be deeply missed, and will always and forever be a Titan. At ACHS, we are working to put supports in place for our students and staff with the ACPS Department of Student Services and Equity and the Department of Human Resources. And, students can always reach out to a counselor, administrator or any trusted adult in ACHS if they are in need of help. Our Titans can also reach out to CrisisText and Crisis Link at any time, 24/7, through the contacts below: Text: CONNECT to 85511 Call CrisisLink: 703-527-4077 Also, we will have students at all four campuses of ACHS transition to asynchronous virtual learning for Wed. May 25, 2022. All ACHS students should log into their accounts in Canvas or Clever for information specific to their courses. Transitioning to virtual learning for our students tomorrow will allow our school community the time and space to grieve and process this loss. We will have support team members from the schools, Department of Student Services & Equity and the City’s Department of Community and Human Services available on site for anyone who needs that support. I am here for you all if you need anything. Peter Balas, Executive Principal, Alexandria City High School

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — An 18-year-old was killed after a large group fight at the shopping center on King Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called at 12:26 p.m. for a fight that they estimated had 30-50 people. The man who was stabbed was transported to a local hospital by the Alexandria Fire Department, where he was pronounced dead. Police believe that he was a student at Alexandria City High School.

An employee at the nearby Starbucks said that students frequently go to spend time there and at McDonald’s after school. They said that fights break out frequently in this parking lot.

Students in the area told WDVM that this is the spot people go to specifically to fight because they can’t on school grounds.

Police said that there are no suspects at this time.

