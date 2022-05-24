ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

Court paperwork reveals recent trouble at the address where a Medford woman was found dead

By Bob Ward, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago

MEDFORD, Mass. — A Medford mother whose body was found in a recycle bin under her porch on Monday, had recently filed for a restraining order against her husband, according to court documents obtained by Boston 25′s Bob Ward.

There have been no arrests, or suspects named in the death of 61-year-old Barbara Novaes.

District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office only update on the case on Tuesday was that the investigation “remains ongoing.”

Boston 25 has been looking into city records, court records, and calls for police at the address where Barbara Novaes’ body was found at 21 Emery Street in Medford.

21 Emery Street, according to the city assessor, is owned by Fernando Novaes. Barbara Novaes is listed as a co-owner.

A man named Fernando Novaes is also listed in court documents, filed by Barbara Novaes, when she applied for a restraining order earlier this month. The court document indicates Barbara Novaes and Fernando Novaes were married at the time of the court filing.

That “complaint for protection from abuse” from Barbara Novaes says that on May 6, 2022, Fernando Novaes “placed me in fear of imminent physical harm.”

The complaint was filed by the court on May 9th.

Boston 25 has also confirmed at least four “calls for service” by Medford Police to 21 Emery Street Since November 2021.

Two were on the same day on November 16, 2021, for a “suicidal threat.”

The third was on April 21, 2022, for a disturbance. Further details were not available from police.

There was also a call for a disturbance on May 7, 2022 - the day after Barbara Novaes noted in court documents that she had been placed in fear of harm by Fernando Novaes. Further details about that call for service were not available from police.

Barbara Novaes then filed a request to withdraw the restraining order last Tuesday on May 17th.

The body of Barbara Novaes was found Monday, May 23.

Police were back at the home on Tuesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZC5o1_0fp0wWXM00
Police were back at 21 Emery Street in Medford on Tuesday morning.

Novaes was reported missing by her adult son, who was living with her at her Emery Street home. He told police he had not seen his mother since the previous afternoon and thought she had gone to get her nails done.

An officer found Novaes’s body in a recycling bin under the porch around 8:30 a.m. Monday, District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

There were no obvious signs of trauma on Novaes’s body, Ryan said, but investigators are treating her death as suspicious.

[ PREVIOUS REPORT: Police investigating after Medford woman found dead in recycling bin under her porch ]

Investigators have asked anyone with information about the case to call Medford Police at 781-395-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Donna Rizzo
2d ago

piece of paper. does not protect anyone. she stopping to maybe make him stop and he did not. been there.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medford, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Medford, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
nbcboston.com

Vigil Thursday for Medford Mother Found Dead in Recycling Bin Behind Home

A vigil is scheduled to be held Thursday night for a mother who was found dead in a recycling bin behind her home in Medford, Massachusetts, earlier this week. Police have increased patrols in the city as they continue to investigate the suspicious death. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

One worker dies, three injured in Medford accident

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One National Grid worker died and three were taken to the hospital after a Medford work accident, according to the Medford Police Department. The workers were at 500 Salem St. at 12:30 a.m. underground when the detail officer on scene called for assistance from additional officers.
MEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Medford Police
CBS Boston

I-Team: Parents not told of security breach at Boxford school

BOXFORD - Sources tell WBZ-TV's I-Team that parents were not notified of a security breach at Masconomet Regional High School in Boxford earlier this month.A man wearing a Salem Police Department t-shirt wanted to surprise students and managed to get inside the school through a propped open door on Friday, May 13 at about 11 a.m.The unidentified man drove a Honda onto school property and parked near a loading dock outside the school, which serves the towns of Boxford, Middleton and Topsfield.Sources told the I-Team he first told police he wanted to see how much the school changed since he...
BOXFORD, MA
NECN

Paver Who Allegedly Stole Thousands From Customers Taken Into Custody

The owner of Priority 1 Paving, Bill Pusateri, was arraigned in Dedham District Court Wednesday for two new felony charges of larceny over $1,200 by false pretenses. Pusateri pleaded not guilty on both charges. He was taken away in handcuffs with the bail for each case set at $1,000 --...
DEDHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston 25 News WFXT

Families escape three-alarm fire in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Estefany Fortunato says she was sleeping with her 2-year-old son when a fire broke out in a multi-family home on Summer Street in Lawrence Wednesday. She says a bystander ran inside to get everyone out of the building. “He came inside, and he actually told us...
LAWRENCE, MA
bpdnews.com

Suspect in Custody After Search Warrant Execution Leads to the Recovery of Drugs and Cash in Dorchester

At about 8:58 AM on Thursday May 26, 2022, officers assigned to the BPD Drug Control Units from District C-6 (South Boston) and District B-2 (Roxbury) executed multiple search warrants at a residence in Dorchester. These warrants were applied for and granted out of West Roxbury District Court as part of an ongoing drug investigation. As a result, officers arrested the primary target of their investigation, Jelihun Tejeda-Feliz, 35, of Dorchester, while recovering approximately 63 grams of fentanyl, 33 grams of crack cocaine along with $2,486.00 in U.S. Currency along with other evidence.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
97K+
Followers
108K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy