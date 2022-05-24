At least 21 dead in Texas elementary school shooting

UPDATE –

CBS has now confirmed that at least 19 children and two adults are dead.

UPDATE –

UVALDE, Texas (AP) – The death toll from the shooting at a Texas elementary school has risen to 18 children and three adults, a state senator said.



Sen. Roland Gutierrez said he was briefed by state police on the latest fatalities at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a heavily Latino community about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio.



Three people wounded in the attack are hospitalized in serious condition, Gutierrez told The Associated Press.

UPDATE – CBS News has confirmed that at least 14 children and one teacher are dead. The shooter has also been confirmed as dead.

The exact number of injuries is unknown at this time.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE

(NEXSTAR) — At least two individuals are dead and multiple children were rushed for treatment in the wake of an active shooting report that caused the lockdown of a Texas school district Tuesday, police said.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital confirmed the two deaths and added that the facility received 13 children by ambulance for treatment.

“If you are not an immediate family member, we are asking you to refrain from coming to the hospital at this time,” the hospital wrote on Facebook.

Another hospital, University Health, said it was treating a child and an adult patient from Robb Elementary. The full death toll is not yet clear; police have planned a press conference for Tuesday afternoon.

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District tweeted shortly before 12:30 p.m. local time that there was an “active shooter” at Robb Elementary, and that the rest of the district was on lockdown.

At 1:06 p.m. Uvalde police announced that a shooter was in police custody.

A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available. School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Robb Elementary has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

A reunification site was set up at local civic center where Robb students are being transported to meet their parents.

The Houston branch of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also providing assistance in the investigation.

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio and 60 miles east of the southern U.S. border with Mexico.

This is a developing story ; the Associated Press contributed to this report.

