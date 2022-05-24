ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police say woman bit Janesville officer during arrest

By John Clark
 3 days ago

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say a woman bit an officer during an arrest.

According to police, officers stopped a car driving without its lights on at 3:37 a.m. Tuesday morning at W. Centerway and N. Academy Street.

During the stop, the officer determined that the front seat passenger, Shasta Howell, 43, of Brodhead, was wanted for two counts of felony bail jumping and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Police said Howell rolled up the window and locked the vehicle and then fought the officers, and had to be forcibly removed from the vehicle using a stun spray.

Once outside, she reportedly bit one officer on the arm while they were trying to get her hands behind her back to handcuff her, police said.

Authorities also said Howell had a reaction after being exposed to the spray and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, and after she was released she was taken to the Rock County Jail.

She has been charged with Resisting Arrest, Battery to Law Enforcement, Felony Bail Jumping, Misdemeanor Bail Jumping, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

