Victoria, TX

Showers and storms expected later tonight; some strong to severe

crossroadstoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA, Texas – This evening showers and storms will arrive mainly late tonight. Storms could enter the Crossroads as early as 10pm. Storms could contain hail but the main threat will be damaging winds. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. On Wednesday morning rain will continue to move out of...

www.crossroadstoday.com

cw39.com

Timeline of storms today and how to stay safe

HOUSTON (CW39) Ongoing storms in the Gulf will spread east and may help with the development of scattered storms late this morning and through the afternoon. Storms developing over North Texas will be moving into the region on Wednesday and could bring strong gusty to severe gusty winds to the northwestern portions of the area.
State
Texas State
City
Victoria, TX
portasouthjetty.com

At Charlie’s Pasture

Enjoying a day of fishing are Midland residents Stephen and Holly Caruso at Charlie’s Pasture, where the bulkhead sidewalk along the Corpus Christi Ship Channel recently was demolished for construction of a new one there. Shirley & Sons Construction Co. is the city contractor handling the $6.3 million project, which also includes bulkhead repairs and adding many tons of fill […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
98.7 Jack FM

Here is Your Chance to Investigate Presidio La Bahia with Professionals

Here is a chance to really Experience Presidio La Bahia in Goliad! It is well known that the Presidio La Bahia is a paranormal Hot Spot in Texas and thanks to our friends at Haunted Rooms America, you will get to experience the Presidio with paranormal investigators. This paranormal hunt is set for Friday, July 1st from 8 PM-2 AM and costs $89.00.
GOLIAD, TX
KRIS 6 News

City of Alice pays tribute to lives lost in Uvalde

The City of Alice came together to honor those who lost their lives during Tuesday's mass shooting , when19 children and two teachers did not make it home to their families. Sandra Bowen, an Alice councilwoman said it was important to do a prayer vigil.
ALICE, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazoria, Galveston, Matagorda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 09:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brazoria; Galveston; Matagorda The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Galveston County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Eastern Matagorda County in southeastern Texas * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 927 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Freeport, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Galveston Island West End, Lake Jackson, Angleton, Freeport, Clute, Hitchcock, Surfside Beach, Richwood, Brazoria, Jones Creek, Danbury, Oyster Creek, Bailey`s Prairie, San Luis Pass and eastern Wild Peach Village. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

Corpus Christi adds Colorado River water to water blend

After experiencing poor tasting water due to freezing weather temperatures in January, the Corpus Christi Water Utilities began notifying customers when changing water sources. The city does not expect any noticeable changes in residents’ water quality. On May 9, the Corpus Christi Water Utilities began adding water from the...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

