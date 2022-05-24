Showers and storms expected later tonight; some strong to severe

Here is a chance to really Experience Presidio La Bahia in Goliad! It is well known that the Presidio La Bahia is a paranormal Hot Spot in Texas and thanks to our friends at Haunted Rooms America, you will get to experience the Presidio with paranormal investigators. This paranormal hunt is set for Friday, July 1st from 8 PM-2 AM and costs $89.00.

GOLIAD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO