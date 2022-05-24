Suspect sought after shooting involving Los Angeles deputies

A second man believed to have been involved in a police shootout in East Los Angeles earlier this week has been taken into custody, officials said Friday. The incident unfolded about 9 a.m. Tuesday at Ford Boulevard and 3rd Street when a California Highway Patrol officer in a marked patrol car spotted two men walking […]
Two arrests have been made in connection with a follow-home robbery in Beverly Crest last month. The four tourists from Northern California were visiting Los Angeles for a birthday celebration. They left a restaurant around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Beverly Grove area and felt they were being followed to their Airbnb in Coldwater Canyon.
LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s detectives are continuing their investigation Thursday of a man who was fatally shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West 110th Street, between Vermont and Normandie avenues, according to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies responded and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso.
A Thousand Oaks man was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder after the stabbing death of another man on Sunday, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. Oliver Willis, 24, was found dead by deputies at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday the 1800 block of West Hillcrest Drive, and he had “suffered multiple stab wounds,” the VCSO said in a news release.
Riverside police arrested a suspect after a man assaulted and tried to grab a teenage girl by the hair at a park restroom, authorities said Thursday. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. April 15, when a girl who was in a restroom at Orange Terrace Park Community Center on 20010 Orange Terrace Parkway was approached by […]
Authorities are searching for two home-invasion robbers who tied up a resident and ransacked her house in the Whittier area overnight. Deputies responded to the incident at a home in the 10400 block of Spy Glass Hill Road around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson confirmed. Two male suspects wearing black […]
32-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Deadly Crash near South 7th Avenue. Around 12:05 a.m., police responded to the westbound lanes of the highway near 7th Avenue. According to reports, Reyes collided with another vehicle while traveling west on a motorcycle. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. Due...
56-year-old Jason Curnel and 57-year-old Miguel Martinez died after a crash in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 56-year-old Jason Curnel and 57-year-old Miguel Martinez, from Covina, as the two men who lost their lives after a car rear-ended a big rig Wednesday on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Verdugo Hills. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic collision was reported at around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday near La Tuna Canyon Road [...]
A Rosemead, California school was closed Friday after a student in Texas made a vague threat on social media about a shooting, officials said. Authorities received a call around 2 a.m. Friday regarding a threat that was circulating on social media about a possible shooting at Rosemead High School, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department […]
Police say they've arrested the man who jumped out of a car, tackled a high school student and tried to take her jewelry in North Long Beach earlier this month.
The Los Angeles Police Department arrested three people and recovered 11 firearms during the service of several search warrants across the city Thursday. Detectives and officers from the LAPD 77th Street Division served multiple search warrants Thursday in the 77th Street area. The search warrants were for multiple locations across the precinct as part of […]
05.24.2022 | 11:52 PM | LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to a reported traffic collision. When the first units arrived, they found a small sedan under the rear of a trailer of a eighteen-wheeler. Firefighters located one victim out of the vehicle and Paramedics pronounced the victim deceased. A second victim was trapped inside the vehicle under the trailer. Firefighters lifted the trailer and pulled the car out to get to the second victim who was also pronounced deceased. Currently the crash is under investigation. The age and gender of the victims is unknown currently. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
The Los Angeles Police Department conducted a sweep operation Thursday at a homeless encampment in the Granada Hills area.According to LAPD, officers came to the encampment to serve a search warrant for stolen goods but were not sure what they would find other than a rare collector's item spotted by a viewer in previous coverage by CBSLA's Kristine Lazar.A judge granted the search warrant after the viewer spotted a stolen van, which was reportedly a rare collector's item. The viewer said that the van would not be up there on its own. RELATED: Only On: Granada Hills residents outraged as rubbish pile continues...
Late night travelers were subjected to an extensive traffic snarl on the 405 Freeway Thursday evening as law enforcement responded to an emergency situation in Inglewood, where a man was reportedly lying on a bridge over the freeway. The incident began at around 6:30 p.m. after California Highway Patrol officers received reports of a man climbing a fence by the bridge near the Manchester Boulevard onramp. Once he climbed the fence, the man was reportedly lying down under a blanket. Los Angeles County Firefighters were also called to the scene to assist with the situation. After nearly five hours, the man was taken into custody.Sky2 over the scene showed bumper-to-bumper traffic for miles in both directions as authorities attempted to handle the situation.CHP had closed all but one lane on both the northbound and southbound sides of the 405 Freeway beginning at around 6:40 p.m., and were reopened just after 11 p.m. As the closure continued, traffic was redirected to La Cienega Boulevard and Manchester Boulevard.
A 17-year-old boy who went missing from the East Los Angeles area has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Ramiro Madrigal was last seen at 1 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Marianna Avenue, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles...
A man who appeared to be covered under a blanket on a bridge above the San Diego (405) Freeway in Inglewood prompting a police response that backed up traffic for almost four hours was in custody Friday.
