Video shows scene outside of elementary school shooting in Texas

The Duchess of Sussex visited the memorial for the victims of the mass shooting in Texas. The Duchess of Sussex made a visit in a personal capacity to the memorial for the victims of the second deadliest school mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde in Texas.
Jessie Rodriguez, who lost his daughter, Annabell, and his niece, Jacklyn Cazares, during the Uvalde school shooting reacts to reports that the gunman was inside the classroom for an hour before being killed by tactical officers.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The tragedy in Uvalde has a lot of people anxious or even scared. This includes children who have likely seen news reports or heard about the events from their peers. So, how can parents know if their child is struggling?. Dr. Elena Mikalsen, chief of...
Comments / 0