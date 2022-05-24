ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Chula Vista police seize 16 pounds of meth in motel room bust

By Hope Sloop
 3 days ago

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – The Chula Vista Police Department recovered 16 pounds of meth during a drug bust at a South Bay motel, the agency said.

Officers detained three men and made the discovery after responding to a tip about a drug load being stashed at a local motel.

Police say one of the three men arrested was found with five pounds of meth on him, while the remaining 11 pounds of drugs and the cash were found inside the motel room. The remaining drugs and $50,000 in cash were found in their motel room.

The three men taken into custody were all arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

“A big KUDOS to the detectives who came together to get these drugs off our streets,” officials with the department said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone who may have narcotics tips is encouraged to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

