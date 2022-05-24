Fargo Police Department says High Risk Sex Offender moved into area

(Moorhead, MN) -- State and local law enforcement officers from both sides of the Red River gathered Friday to observe what they call the "100 Deadliest Days of Summer". "That is the summer months when people are going to do a lot more traveling, whether it's the summer vacations, on the way to the cabins, camping, whatever it may be, so we just want to get that message out there," said Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow.

