ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Fargo Police Department says High Risk Sex Offender moved into area

By Ty Schonert
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is notifying the community that a sex offender, Jamal Joel Anderson, registered his address as Homeless in Fargo, North...

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

Bemidji Police Dept. asking for help locating 12-year-old runaway

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Dept. is asking the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old runaway. Lataya Faye Cloud was last seen on Middle School Dr. on May 26. Cloud is 5′4′', 125lbs and has shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a red...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Felony charge filed after accidental discharge at Grand Forks mall

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A felony charge was filed Thursday against 37-year-old Michael Hale. Grand Forks Police say around 5:30pm on Wednesday, May 18th, Hale, who is an employee of Brothers Firearms in the Grand Cities Mall, told officers he was showing a rifle to a customer when a round went off. Hale was originally cited, but has since been charged with one felony count of Reckless Endangerment.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KX News

Moorhead man injured in Fargo motorcycle-vehicle crash

A Minnesota man was injured Thursday following a motorcycle-vehicle crash in Fargo. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Moorhead motorcyclist was traveling west on Interstate 94 in “an aggressive manner,” according to witnesses, going at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic. While making a lane change, the […]
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Law enforcement officers remind drivers of "100 Deadliest Days of Summer"

(Moorhead, MN) -- State and local law enforcement officers from both sides of the Red River gathered Friday to observe what they call the "100 Deadliest Days of Summer". "That is the summer months when people are going to do a lot more traveling, whether it's the summer vacations, on the way to the cabins, camping, whatever it may be, so we just want to get that message out there," said Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow.
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Man found dead at Grand Forks residence identified

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks Police Department has identified the man found dead at a residence in the 1200 block of North 39th Street Tuesday morning. Authorities say 67-year-old Douglas Elgert was the man found, in what now is being announced as a homicide investigation.Officers also say 39-year-old Kindi Jalloh was arrested and charged with tempering with evidence from the scene, but is not facing murder charges.
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Police looking for missing teen

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for your help in locating 13-year-old Gabriella Lafromboise, who was last seen at her home in South Fargo on Tuesday morning. Lafromboise is approximately 4'9" tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing black crop top sweatshirt and blue...
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sex Offender#Violent Crime
trfradio.com

TRF Area Man Accused of Attempted Murder

A Thief River Falls area man has been charged with felony second degree attempted murder, intentional, felony first degree assault, and gross misdemeanor harassment. Paul Gregory Piche allegedly struck a motorcyclist with his pickup truck Monday night in rural Thief River Falls. According to the criminal complaint, Piche is accused of intentionally rear-ending a man’s motorcycle with his pickup truck on the frontage road in front of the 7 Clans Casino. Piche allegedly then struck the man with his pickup truck, causing his body to fly into a ditch. The victim suffered a fractured arm, and bruised ribs. He was taken by ambulance to Sanford in Thief River Falls.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Sheriff’s office warns of scam

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam that’s re-emerged in the region. They say they’ve received multiple complaints that people are receiving calls from someone identifying himself as “Lt. Paul” with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

State Trooper running for Fargo office accused of inappropriate conversation

(Fargo, ND) -- A state trooper running for Fargo City Commission is accused of having an inappropriate conversation with a motorist. Trooper Des Marinov says engaging in a personal conversation with the motorist during an April 15th stop in Trail County and detaining her "further in the stop than was permissible" was unwise and a mistake.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Moorhead Police: Warmer weather brings increased crime rates

(Moorhead, MN) -- The weather outside is beginning to feel like spring, and the Moorhead Police Department says that is when crime rates begin to climb. "A lot of our criminals don't like to work hard, "Moorhead Police Captain Deric Swenson on WDAY's Bonnie and Friends, " They don't like to be in uncomfortable areas. They want to be able to 'do their duty' as easy as they can. So that warmer weather makes it easier for them."
MOORHEAD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
valleynewslive.com

Flags flying half-staff in honor of Cody Holte

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Flags are flying half-staff in the city of Grand Forks on Friday to honor fallen police officer Cody Holte. It has been two years since the 29-year-old was tragically shot and killed in the line of duty. The Grand Forks Police Department says...
GRAND FORKS, ND
trfradio.com

TRF Man Caught with 25 Grams of Suspected Meth During DWI Stop

A Thief River Falls man faces several charges after police say they found him with 25 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Phillip David Trontvet, (30) faces one count of Controlled Substance Crime in the Second Degree for the meth, Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree for possessing alleged marijuana wax, and a charge of 4th Degree DWI.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Mapleton Fire Chief pleads guilty to Class B Misdemeanor

(Moorhead, MN) -- Former Moorhead battalion chief Kayla Cross has pleaded guilty in Cass County District Court to a Class B Misdemeanor DUI test refusal charge. The charge came from a crash last November in West Fargo that injured one person. Cross was sentenced to a suspended 30 days in jail, and was fined $500.
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Police searching for missing 14-year-old

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for your help in locating 14-year-old Wynter Walters, who was last seen at approximately 8:15 a.m. in South Fargo Wednesday morning. Walters is approximately 5' 7" tall and weighs 165 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Unattended Death Under Investigation in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Police in Grand Forks are investigating an unattended death. They got a 911 call just before 10 a.m. saying a man was unresponsive in a home in the 1200 block of 39th Street North. Police arrived and found the man dead and it appears...
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Highway Patrol: "Driving Aggressively" lead to I-94 crash

(Fargo, ND) -- Eastbound traffic came to a standstill on I-94 following a vehicle / motorcycle crash that officials say was caused by aggressive driving. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle, driven by 20-year-old Moorhead Resident Saher Ismael, was weaving between multiple lanes of traffic at high speeds. A 2014 Chevy Impala, driven by 21-year-old Hawley resident Abigail Embersole, attempted to change lanes as Ismael attempted to do the same at high speed. Witnesses say the motorcycle rear-ended with Embersole's vehicle, ejecting Ismael over the Impala and coming to rest on the highway.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Becker County crime and fire report: May 23-25

12:19 a.m., Three vehicles were parked in a parking lot along Highway 34 and the caller thought it was suspicious. An officer visited with the individuals in the cars and it was noted they were looking at stars. 6:15 a.m., Man walking a dog along Mission Road, Ogema, said a...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
knuj.net

MISSING NORTH DAKOTA TEEN BELIEVED TO BE IN REDWOOD FALLS AREA

North Dakota authorities are looking for a teenager who is believed to have run away from home. Redwood Falls police say they received reports that 17-year-old Jazmine Rudland may be in the Redwood Falls area. Rudland is from the Jamestown, North Dakota area and reportedly left home around 2:30 pm Wednesday, May 18. She was last seen wearing jean shorts and a black and white flannel shirt. If anyone has any information, they should call the Redwood Falls Police Department.

Comments / 0

Community Policy