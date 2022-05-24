Fargo Police Department says High Risk Sex Offender moved into area

A Thief River Falls area man has been charged with felony second degree attempted murder, intentional, felony first degree assault, and gross misdemeanor harassment. Paul Gregory Piche allegedly struck a motorcyclist with his pickup truck Monday night in rural Thief River Falls. According to the criminal complaint, Piche is accused of intentionally rear-ending a man’s motorcycle with his pickup truck on the frontage road in front of the 7 Clans Casino. Piche allegedly then struck the man with his pickup truck, causing his body to fly into a ditch. The victim suffered a fractured arm, and bruised ribs. He was taken by ambulance to Sanford in Thief River Falls.
