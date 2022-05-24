ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Lisa J. Huriash | South Florida Sun Sentinel

By Lisa J. Huriash
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Broward County Commission authorized an extra $4,033,156 to hike salaries of...

CBS Miami

Residents fed up with Biscayne Bay parties

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Biscayne Bay is home to the hottest parties in Miami – and residents are fed up with it. During the pandemic, meetups on boats became the way to escape COVID lockdowns. But when the lockdowns ended, the parties didn’t. “Being a prisoner because laws are not being enforced is frustrating and saddening,” said Amy Voci. For four years, Voci has lived by the bay off Brickell Bay Drive. Before 2021, it was calm and peaceful. But in March of this year, a boat anchored next to the Rusty Pelican at three in the morning. Music traveled across the bay, disturbing Voci’s sleep. “Anyone...
MIAMI, FL
Broward County, FL
Florida State
Broward County, FL
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Summer fun in the South Florida sun: 2022 discounts on dining, hotels & attractions

The snowbirds are gone, and now we locals in South Florida can take a deep breath and enjoy the many reasons we live here. That usually includes summers with fewer crowds and lower prices on hotels, attractions, theme parks and restaurants. However, this year may be different. There’s a new trend on the horizon: Summer may no longer be our slow season. Thanks to the pandemic, many from other ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Should you mask up again? As COVID cases rise, Florida and the CDC offer different advice. Here's what to know.

If you take the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you’ll be wearing a mask when you gather with friends this Memorial Day weekend. But you also could go with the guidance of the state of Florida, which says masks have little to no value. The Florida Department of Health hasn’t updated its guidance since February and isn’t planning to, spokesman Jeremy Redfern said. So ...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Ocean rescue officers in Miami put trauma care skills to the test

Groups of ocean rescue teams circle around tan mannequins with bloody limbs splayed on the shores of Haulover Beach in Miami. One has a shark bite on its upper thigh. Gauze covers gashes on a few of the arms. Some had lumps of flesh where limbs should have been. These...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

State of the housing market: Sales slump, interest rates high, but home prices keep rising

South Florida’s housing prices soared to new heights and rent rose as the region deals with low inventory. However, rising interest rates are starting to have an effect on buyer demand. Here is the latest on the South Florida real estate market. Housing prices jump, but sales plummet Housing prices rose more than 10% in South Florida compared to the year before, according to the latest numbers ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
#Sun Sentinel
News Break
Politics
thewestsidegazette.com

The Blueprint: Rising Attorney & Broward County Commission candidate

(DD) – My name is Dameka Davis and I am a community advocate and attorney. I am originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, but the practice of law brought me to South Florida. I have always seen myself representing people (of any/all backgrounds) in some capacity. I always tell people that the “law came to me; I never came to it.” As a child of a teenage mother who became a convicted felon, I saw firsthand how our representatives often neglect our communities. This neglect of communities was the only motivation that I needed to run for office. Everyone deserves to enjoy a healthy and fulfilling life. So, every voter should be asking the same question to those individuals who they voted for in past elections that singer Janet Jackson proposed, “What have you done for me lately?” If you’re struggling and at a loss for what to do when you need government to work for you but discover it hasn’t or doesn’t, then your representative(s) has already given their answer to you. Unfortunately, our current leadership is not meeting the needs of ordinary citizens.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Large brush fire in Southwest Miami-Dade 50% contained. Is there a threat to the area?

Firefighters battled a large brush fire in Southwest Miami-Dade Thursday, but officials say no homes or businesses were threatened. Firefighters responded to the fire — located to the east side of Southwest 127th Avenue, from Southwest 124th Street to the north and Southwest 128th Street to the south — shortly after 4 a.m., said David Rosenbaum, spokesman with the Florida Forest Service.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
wibqam.com

Estimated $1 million of cocaine found in tractor-trailer

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Florida men are facing charges after an Indiana State Trooper stopped a tractor-trailer on I-70 on Thursday and found an estimated nearly $1 million of cocaine. The trooper stopped the tractor-trailer at MM 37 as part of a routine compliance inspection. The driver,...
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
CBS Miami

South Florida Playing Pivotal Role In Transformation Of Psychedelics As Mainstream Medicine

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Say the word psychedelics and it brings to mind images of a 60s mind-bending “trip.” But there’s a new face to this old class of drugs with a sometimes controversial past. Doctors are finding psychedelics relieve the “purple haze” of mental health problems that crush so many people. And South Florida is playing a pivotal role in the transformation of psychedelics in the direction of mainstream medicine. “I felt wrong,” says 49-year-old Michael Schur. Schur says he battled depression and thoughts of suicide from the time he was a child. Despite trying half a dozen drugs over the years, he said nothing...
FLORIDA STATE

