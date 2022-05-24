ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Maloney Reveals She's Been 'On A Date' Since Tom Schwartz Split: 'I Like Going Out & Flirting'

By Jaclyn Roth
 3 days ago
Katie Maloney is on the prowl — sort of. The Vanderpump Rules star got candid about what she has been up to since she and Tom Schwartz went their separate ways after 12 years of marriage .

The reality star, 35, shared that she is not "trying to get a boyfriend," but she is enjoying this time in her life.

"I like going out, flirting, or like I've been on a date," she said on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, adding that she doesn't want to be on the dating apps at the moment.

The Bravo fan-favorite also went into more detail about the moment she knew her marriage needed to end. "The minute I made that choice the thing I was scared of the most became like a gift — became an opportunity for opportunity and I was no longer scared of it," she told Bachelorette alums Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young .

"It doesn't mean it was not sad, and not heartbreaking, because it 100 percent is," she continued. "It was — it gutted me. But I think just leaning in and trusting your gut and listening to that because it's about, always about, the relationship with yourself and nurturing that."

Ultimately, Maloney felt "a huge sense of relief" when they decided to pull the plug on their relationship.

TOM SCHWARTZ & KATIE MALONEY OBTAIN MARRIAGE LICENSE AFTER LANCE BASS REVEALS THE WEDDING THAT AIRED ON ‘VANDERPUMP RULES’ WAS FAKE

"Because everything I had been doing I no longer had to do anymore," she admitted. "I didn't have to be concerned and live for someone else."

KATIE MALONEY SAYS 'VPR' WILL 'LOOK DIFFERENT' WITHOUT PALS STASSI AND KRISTEN

In March, Maloney and Schwartz, 39, both shared the sad news with their followers.

"I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you," she said. "After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship ."

"Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness. Thank you for all the kind words and support," she added.

