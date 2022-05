Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has taken home the Premier League Manager of the Year award on top of the League Manager Association's Manager of the Year. The German coach nearly led the Reds to the Premier League crown, losing out by just a point to Manchester City on what was a hectic final day of the season. Klopp also guided the Reds to both the FA Cup crown and the EFL Cup title this season, beating Chelsea in both finals.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO