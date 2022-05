The Los Angeles Lakers franchise is arguably the most renowned in NBA history because they have captured 17 NBA championships which is tied with the Boston Celtics. The Purple and Gold have a long history of attracting top-tier superstars and that has been the case since the beginning of professional basketball. The first superstar was George Mikan, and the names have piled up since then with the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Elgin Baylor, Jerry West, and James Worthy all winning chips with the franchise.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO