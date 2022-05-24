Father's Day Programming at Children's Museum of Atlanta

Children's Museum of Atlanta

In honor of Father’s Day, families are invited to celebrate all the amazing fathers, grandfathers, uncles and father figures that make life so special. The Museum will have extraordinary activities dedicated to dads all day long including a station in the Art Studio where kids can decorate creative cards for the fathers and father-figures in their lives!

This event takes place Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.