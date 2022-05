The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a productive season in which they showed massive growth as a team. The youthful squad finished with the second-best record in the NBA at 56-26. Led by Ja Morant, the franchise took a massive leap in the right direction. They also have been the only team to win more than one game against the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs. If it had not been for a Ja Morant injury, there is a real chance Memphis is still playing in the postseason.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO