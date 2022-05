HATTIESBURG, MS (WTKR)- A day after pounding five home runs in an 18-7 victory, Old Dominion found itself on the other end. Louisiana Tech pitcher Ryan Jennings no-hit the Monarchs for 6.1 innings before giving up a single to Matt Coutney and the ODU bats couldn't get it going as the Bulldogs sent the silver and blue to a 7-2 loss in the Conference USA Tournament. The Monarchs will face Charlotte in an elimination game on Friday at 2:30 PM.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO