CHICAGO (CBS/ProPublica) – It's a small bank situated on a tree-lined street on Chicago's South Side. GN Bank stands alone in Illinois as the last Black-owned bank in the state. It stands out for other reasons too. Customers are complaining about problems they're having with the bank. Some even fear losing their homes because of the bank's Stone-Age record-keeping system. Further, the bank is under a federal consent order that noted several deficiencies that need fixing fast.HOW GN BANK CAME TO BEGN Bank used to be called Illinois Service Federal Savings and Loan (ISF). It opened in 1934, offering mortgages, homeownership...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO