Click here to read the full article. It was a short run on Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance for Matthew Morrison. The Glee alum, who was just announced in April as a new judge on the hit dance competition series along with JoJo Siwa, is exiting the show after failing to follow production protocols. The news comes a week after the series’ Season 17 premiere. “Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving...

NFL ・ 39 MINUTES AGO