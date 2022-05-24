Scheduled power outage for Entergy customers in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the City of Brandon announced Entergy Mississippi scheduled power outage for some neighbors on Tuesday, May 31.

The power outage will take place between 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for maintenance to powerlines in the area.

The following streets will be affected:

Stoneybrook Drive

Louis Wilson Drive

Copper Ridge Drive

Rollingwood Avenue

Dickson Drive

East Brandon Court

Evelyn Lane

Grandeur Drive

Deborah Drive

Howsan Circle

Suzie Blue Court

Ditto Circle

East Sunset Drive

East Jasper Street

Oakmont Drive

Crimson Lane

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.