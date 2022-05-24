Scheduled power outage for Entergy customers in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the City of Brandon announced Entergy Mississippi scheduled power outage for some neighbors on Tuesday, May 31.
The power outage will take place between 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for maintenance to powerlines in the area.Entergy Nuclear adopts Jackson school
The following streets will be affected:
- Stoneybrook Drive
- Louis Wilson Drive
- Copper Ridge Drive
- Rollingwood Avenue
- Dickson Drive
- East Brandon Court
- Evelyn Lane
- Grandeur Drive
- Deborah Drive
- Howsan Circle
- Suzie Blue Court
- Ditto Circle
- East Sunset Drive
- East Jasper Street
- Oakmont Drive
- Crimson Lane
