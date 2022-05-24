ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, MS

Scheduled power outage for Entergy customers in Brandon

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39JQhX_0fp0s9hy00

BRANDON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the City of Brandon announced Entergy Mississippi scheduled power outage for some neighbors on Tuesday, May 31.

The power outage will take place between 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for maintenance to powerlines in the area.

Entergy Nuclear adopts Jackson school

The following streets will be affected:

  • Stoneybrook Drive
  • Louis Wilson Drive
  • Copper Ridge Drive
  • Rollingwood Avenue
  • Dickson Drive
  • East Brandon Court
  • Evelyn Lane
  • Grandeur Drive
  • Deborah Drive
  • Howsan Circle
  • Suzie Blue Court
  • Ditto Circle
  • East Sunset Drive
  • East Jasper Street
  • Oakmont Drive
  • Crimson Lane
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Vicksburg city pool releases summer schedule

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg city pool is set to open for recreational swimming on June 6 at 1:00 p.m. Recreational swimming for neighbors will be from 1:00p.m. to 3:00p.m. and from 3:00p.m. to 5:00p.m. Fees will be $2 a person for a two-hour swim time. Swim lessons will take place from 9:00 a.m. […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Petal to update city’s zoning map

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Petal Mayor Tony Ducker approved the building department to update the city’s zoning map. Pine Belt News reported the current map is dated February 2015. City leaders said updating the map would provide more accurate planning documents for people looking to buy land in the city. It would also allow for […]
PETAL, MS
mageenews.com

Thunder Storms in Simpson County

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, heavy thunder storms entered Simpson County at approximately noon. The lightening illuminated the area with negative cloud to ground lightening.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Plans for Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center announced

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – City and county officials are finalizing plans for the new Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center. The facility will be built in a remaining structure that was one of Mississippi’s first public housing units. The site is located at the Interstate 59 exit 95C at Leontyne Price Boulevard. Laurel Rogers Museum of Art […]
LAUREL, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Business
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Brandon, MS
Brandon, MS
Government
Mississippi State
Mississippi Industry
Jackson, MS
Sports
Jackson, MS
Industry
Jackson, MS
Government
Brandon, MS
Sports
Brandon, MS
Business
WJTV 12

Community pool set to open in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Summer is quickly approaching. What better way to cool off than at the swimming pool? Summer fun is in the works in South Jackson. A refurbished community swimming pool will open to the public Tuesday afternoon. State Representative Ronnie Crudup Jr. commented on the project. “It’s summertime again. Kids are out […]
WLBT

Massive overnight fire destroys Belhaven home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A home in Jackson’s Belhaven neighborhood appears to be a total loss after a massive fire overnight. The house is at the corner of Pinehurst and Olive Streets, right across from Belhaven University and a few doors down from the historic Eudora Welty House. There’s...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Amazon center in Canton set to open in July

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s third Amazon fulfillment center in Canton is set to to open on Saturday, July 18. The Clarion-Ledger reported the 700,000 square foot site will operate as a holding and sorting facility for products sold on Amazon. Human employees will work with robots to fill orders and deliver packages. The newspaper […]
CANTON, MS
kicks96news.com

Updated – Storm Catches Power Pole on Fire in Carthage

1:37 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance that occurred at a residence on Park Ridge Lane. 2:34 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a vehicle traveling on HWY 25 near the Marydell area. The vehicle was reportedly driving in the wrong lane headed toward Carthage.
CARTHAGE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Entergy Mississippi#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Board terminates Lamar County chief deputy

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lamar County Board of Supervisors terminated Chief Deputy Brad Weathers with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department. Pine Belt news reported the decision was made during the board’s May 19 meeting. The effective date of termination was not noted. Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits said Weathers is an employee of […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

NWS: Two Local Tornadoes Confirmed

The National Weather Service has confirmed tornado touchdowns in Leake and Neshoba counties. An EF-0 tornado with top winds of 85 miles an hour hit west of Carthage Wednesday before moving into the city. The tin roof of a house was peeled back and some trees were blown down as the tornado tracked to the northeast damaging the roofs of other homes in Carthage. It crossed Highway 35 and dissipated before reaching the airport.
CARTHAGE, MS
WJTV 12

Summer camps prepare to open in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With summer approaching, many local facilities are preparing for summer camps. Many summer enrichment programs have been preparing since the beginning of the year. Local program directors believe the programs will help keep children off the streets. Rosaline McCoy, You for Youth program director, said their program aims to share innovative […]
JACKSON, MS
Madison County Journal

Jackson trash problems could impact here

RIDGELAND — City officials are mulling a request from Waste Management to change trash pickup days to better accommodate their contract with the city of Jackson. Waste Management is proposing that the area of town east of I-55 and south of the Natchez Trace will change their pickup days to Tuesday and Friday and the rest of the city will have trash pickup on Monday and Thursday.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WLBT

City of Pearl in early stages of creating a downtown

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A downtown area is in the works for the city of Pearl. On Tuesday night, the Main Street Association hosted a community meeting for residents to give their input on what that downtown should look like. It’s a group that works with cities all over the...
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

HBHS to host food giveaway in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Hinds Behavioral Health Services (HBHS) will host a food giveaway on Friday, May 27. The giveaway will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the HBHS parking lot. Organizers said for neighbors to qualify for the food giveaway, they must be a current HBHS client, must be […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

First all-female rideshare business in Mississippi launched

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Troublesome incidents involving women rideshare passengers and drivers have increased enough to prompt a metro area entrepreneur to come up with a new business. It’s a ride share service literally just for ladies that she hopes will mean safer transportation for women and she said it’s...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Morning ‘Sip at Vicksburg National Military Park

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg National Cemetery is the final resting place for thousands of U.S. veterans. The story begins at both the siege and campaign for Vicksburg in 1862 and 1863. Throughout those battles, soldiers were buried all around Mississippi. As the war comes to an end, the war department wanted to consolidate […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Car show to be held at Outlets of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Outlets of Mississippi will host their annual “CorVettes for Vets” Car, Truck & Bike Show on Saturday, May 28. The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The S.H.I.E.L.D. Corvette Club of Mississippi and other guest car clubs will join in the Outlets’ efforts to raise funds […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Texas Turnaround in Meridian to be temporarily closed

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is temporarily closing the South Frontage Road entrance ramp to I-20/59, from Tuesday, May 24, at 7 p.m. until June 7 at 7 a.m. MDOT said it’s necessary to continue the I-20/59 improvement project. Drivers should plan alternate routes to...
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy