Mississippi State

Mississippi Aquarium seeking volunteers for summer programs

By Jaylan Wright
 3 days ago

GULFPORT, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Aquarium’s volunteer program is seeking the assistance of adult volunteers. The program is focused around giving back to the community and for the people who have a desire for zoos and aquariums.

Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older. They also must be able to work alone in a fast-paced environment. Volunteers also must pass a background check before working.

“We have a lot of volunteer opportunities at Mississippi Aquarium, especially this summer with the Dinosaurs Across The World: The Great Outdoors exhibit running until Oct 2. The dinosaur exhibit is going to be great fun. If you love dinosaurs and aquatic wonders, we would love to have you volunteer at Mississippi Aquarium,” said Jeff Clark, Mississippi Aquarium Public Relations and Communication Manager.

You can find a list of volunteer positions and an application form online at msaquarium.org under the “Join and Give” tab.

