Perhaps more than any other position, knowing when to target running backs in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings is key. In 2018 and 2019, Chris Carson's punishing running style resulted in steady production in Seattle, all the while keeping Fantasy owners on edge that it would come at a cost. After missing four games in 2020, his effectiveness took a grim turn last season, when persisting neck problems ended his year early. That opened up an opportunity for former first-rounder Rashaad Penny to become one of the fantasy football breakouts last year, but virtually nobody gambled on him over Carson prior to the start of the season.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO