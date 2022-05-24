ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers' David Bakhtiari: Present at OTAs

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Bakhtiari (knee) is on the sideline at OTAs on Tuesday, though he's not wearing a jersey, Ryan Wood of...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Packers Lose Another Free Agent to the Las Vegas Raiders

The Green Bay Packers famously traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The Packers used these picks to select Quay Walker and trade up for wide receiver Christian Watson. Joining Adams in Las Vegas is last season’s Packers special teams coordinator, Maurice Drayton. Drayton is a special teams assistant with the team. Ironically, last year’s special teams coordinator and interim head coach for the Raiders, Rich Bisaccia, is now the special teams coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. Recently, another Packers free agent, Tyler Lancaster, decided to leave Green Bay for the desert.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Chargers Sends Five Time Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

LaFleur: Packers Tight End Excites New Special Teams Coordinator

The Green Bay Packers have an offense and defense that have already ranked in the top ten of some preseason rankings. However, most educated fans and analysts knew this would happen. After all, the Packers spent significant resources on defense this offseason and return four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. It stands to reason that they would be highly ranked. The biggest question mark, though, is special teams, which has been the bane of the Packers’ existence for over two decades. When the Packers hired Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams coordinator, many began to have high hopes that special teams will turn around. Bisaccia has a long-standing reputation around the league as a special teams guru, and perhaps should have been the new Las Vegas Raiders head coach. In any case, he is in Green Bay now, and is very excited about backup tight end Tyler Davis.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former Packers Quarterback Signs with Baltimore Ravens

The Green Bay Packers have been fortunate to have relatively steady quarterback play for the past 30 years. Aside from two season-ending injuries to Aaron Rodgers, the Packers’ starter on every Sunday has been either Brett Favre or Rodgers himself. However, during those injury seasons, the Packers trotted out several less than stellar quarterbacks. One of those, Brett Hundley, has found a new home with the Baltimore Ravens.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former Packers Safety Signs with NFC Rival

The Green Bay Packers originally signed Safety Henry Black as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2020. Black played in 25 games over two seasons in Green Bay. He was unfortunately not retained as an exclusive rights free agent this off-season. This made him an unrestricted free agent capable of signing with any team. That team? The New York Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Reacts to Melvin Gordon Skipping Practice

Monday marked the launch of Phase 3 of the Denver Broncos' offseason program — and with it, the on-field incorporation of veterans and rookies for the first time in 2022. But because this phase remains voluntary, there were several notable players missing in action at the UC Health Training Center. Some, such as outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who underwent March shoulder surgery, couldn't practice for medical reasons. Others, like safety Kareem Jackson, who was attending his daughter's graduation, had understandable family obligations.
DENVER, CO
NFL Analysis Network

Packers’ HC Matt LaFleur Gives Update On Aaron Rodgers’ Status

The Green Bay Packers are beginning OTAs this week and are expecting a solid turnout from the roster. However, one prominent player that won’t be in attendance is starting quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. These practices are voluntary, so it isn’t too much of a surprise that Rodgers will not be...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Picks Vikings over Packers in NFC North

Despite the Green Bay Packers losing their two top wide receivers this offseason, there is still a great deal of optimism that the team will repeat as NFC North Division Champions in 2022. After all, the team is returning a four-time MVP and two running backs that eclipsed 1,000 yards from scrimmage last year. However, there are still some detractors who think that the Minnesota Vikings will take the division this year. One of those is two-time Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden. McFadden won two Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers during his playing career.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Packers Sign Two More Draft Picks; Just One Remains Unsigned

The Green Bay Packers drafted 11 players in the 2022 NFL Draft. As the weeks have gone by since the draft, the Packers have signed their picks a little at a time. Earlier on Thursday, the Packers agreed to contracts with two more of their picks: Romeo Doubs and Zach Tom. Both Doubs and and Tom were fourth round picks.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

NFL makes practice squad and injured reserve rule changes for 2022: IR players must now sit out four games

The NFL was forced to be creative when it came to completing a full season in a successful manner during the COVID-19 pandemic. To do this, the league changed some of its rules when it came to practice squads and injured reserve. While we are now mostly past the pandemic, some of the rules have stuck. This week, the NFL made an official announcement on guidelines for the upcoming season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Explodes for four assists

Leddy distributed three assists and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5. Leddy factored in on three of the Blues' five goals, including setting up Tyler Bozak for the game-winner 3:38 into overtime. Considering Leddy had just two points in seven playoff contests prior to Wednesday, this was an unexpected burst of offense from the blueliner. He's added nine shots on net, nine hits, six blocked shots and a plus-5 rating while playing in a top-four role.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Lions' Will Harris: Not working as safety at OTAs

Harris was primarily working as the outside cornerback opposite of Amani Oruwariye during Thursday's OTAs, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Harris struggled as a safety last year, but he played well at cornerback after multiple injuries forced him to shift positions at the end the campaign. Lions head coach Dan Campbell hasn't confirmed an official position change, but it appears like the 2019 third-round pick is trending toward being a starting cornerback in Year 4.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mike Ford: Losing work with Kyle Lewis healthy

Ford is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics. With Kyle Lewis (knee) making his return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and serving as Seattle's designated hitter, Ford's time as a regular in the Mariners lineup looks to be over. He'll be on the bench Wednesday for the third game in a row.
SEATTLE, WA

