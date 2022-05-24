ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Present at OTAs

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Jenkins (knee) is at OTAs but not participating Tuesday, as he's still undergoing rehab on his torn ACL, Ryan Wood of the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Eagles' Lane Johnson compares A.J. Brown to one of the great WRs over the past 20 years: 'He's a special guy'

The Philadelphia Eagles offense certainly became more exciting with the offseason acquisition of A.J. Brown, a much-needed No. 1 wide receiver for a young quarterback in Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia needed help at wide receiver to maximize the talents of DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins, which makes Brown's presence so vital toward the success of the unit in 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

NFC South burning questions for 2022: Tom Brady lands his eighth ring? Baker Mayfield to the Panthers?

In one of the weirdest NFL offseasons in history, the NFC South helped put on a show. Tom Brady retired only to quickly unretire, and Matt Ryan is no longer with the Atlanta Falcons -- the franchise legend traded away to the Indianapolis Colts. The Carolina Panthers are in on trading for Baker Mayfield, but then they're not, but then they are again (maybe, kinda, sorta?), and the New Orleans Saints are entering their first season without Sean Payton as head coach since the 2006 season (his "Bountygate" suspension in 2012 notwithstanding) when he and Drew Brees began their reign over the division.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mike Ford: Losing work with Kyle Lewis healthy

Ford is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics. With Kyle Lewis (knee) making his return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and serving as Seattle's designated hitter, Ford's time as a regular in the Mariners lineup looks to be over. He'll be on the bench Wednesday for the third game in a row.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Lions' Will Harris: Not working as safety at OTAs

Harris was primarily working as the outside cornerback opposite of Amani Oruwariye during Thursday's OTAs, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Harris struggled as a safety last year, but he played well at cornerback after multiple injuries forced him to shift positions at the end the campaign. Lions head coach Dan Campbell hasn't confirmed an official position change, but it appears like the 2019 third-round pick is trending toward being a starting cornerback in Year 4.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by unbiased model that nailed Taylor's huge year

Perhaps more than any other position, knowing when to target running backs in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings is key. In 2018 and 2019, Chris Carson's punishing running style resulted in steady production in Seattle, all the while keeping Fantasy owners on edge that it would come at a cost. After missing four games in 2020, his effectiveness took a grim turn last season, when persisting neck problems ended his year early. That opened up an opportunity for former first-rounder Rashaad Penny to become one of the fantasy football breakouts last year, but virtually nobody gambled on him over Carson prior to the start of the season.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Ravens' Justice Hill: Participating in voluntary workout

Hill (Achilles) participated in the Ravens' OTAs on Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Hill tore his Achilles at the end of last year's preseason, so he appears to be well ahead of schedule. However, it remains unclear if he'll be 100 percent by the start of the regular season. The 2019 fourth-round pick ran for 225 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie but faces an uphill battle for playing time heading into Year 4. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are also both coming off season-ending injuries, so free agent signee Mike Davis is currently the top healthy back on Baltimore's depth chart.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Turner
CBS Sports

NFL makes practice squad and injured reserve rule changes for 2022: IR players must now sit out four games

The NFL was forced to be creative when it came to completing a full season in a successful manner during the COVID-19 pandemic. To do this, the league changed some of its rules when it came to practice squads and injured reserve. While we are now mostly past the pandemic, some of the rules have stuck. This week, the NFL made an official announcement on guidelines for the upcoming season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Lions' Jeff Okudah: Limited at OTAs

Okudah (Achilles) took part in individual drills during Thursday's OTAs, but Lions head coach Dan Campbell said it's "hard to put a timeline" on when the cornerback will be ready for full-team activities, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports. Okudah tore his Achilles during the first game of the 2021...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Falcons' Nick Thurman: Bigger role on tap

Thurman will likely play a larger role at right defensive end for the Falcons next season after the team released John Cominsky on Thursday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Thurman signed a contract with Atlanta in January after joining the team's practice squad last October and appeared in...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Saints' Michael Thomas: Not practicing yet

Thomas (ankle) was at the Saints' facility Wednesday but didn't participate in practice, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. His presence at voluntary practices is a sign Thomas is back on decent terms with the team, but his ankle remains a significant concern after he missed a big chunk of the 2020 season and the entire 2021 campaign. Head coach Dennis Allen acknowledged earlier this month that the wideout still had "a few hurdles" to clear in the rehab process, but both Allen and general manager Micky Loomis said they expect Thomas to be part of the team this season. It's possible he's targeting training camp for a return to practice.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football#Acl
CBS Sports

Five NFL teams that could be better than you expect in 2022: Dolphins and Saints poised to make some noise

The Cincinnati Bengals proved to be the ultimate dark horse in 2021. Despite starting the year 7-6, Joe Burrow and Co. rallied to win three out of their final four regular-season games to clinch the AFC North, and then won three straight playoff games to get to Super Bowl LVI, where they fell to the Los Angeles Rams. While the Bengals didn't hoist the Lombardi Trophy, their 2021 success is likely a sign of things to come.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Warriors' Kevon Looney: Grabs game-high 18 boards

Looney contributed 10 points (5-8 FG), 18 rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Thursday's 120-110 win over Dallas in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. Looney finished with at least 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the first time during the postseason. Across his last six games (all starts), the seventh-year center has averaged 9.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 29.2 minutes per game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

NFL Divisional Power Rankings: Loaded AFC West even better, Urban Meyer ouster keeps AFC South out of cellar

Everyone loves power rankings, right? I mean except for the people who actually have to produce them on a regular basis (thanks for that contribution to society, Pete Prisco). Thank goodness I don't have to come up with them very often. But I do like to delve in occasionally, particularly this time of year. I love me a good divisional power rankings. Seems to set people off, create a stir and get folks after me in my mentions. Always strikes me as odd (do Titans fans, for instance, truly feel a call to defend the almost-always-crappy AFC South, and if so, why?). There aren't really divisional allegiances and alliances for the most part, and these teams are generally heated rivals, but I do find it enjoyable when those fanbases that normally would be attacking one another decide to turn their collective ire at me for disrespecting the particular quartet of teams they happen to share the standings with.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cowboys 2022 OTAs injury news: Tyron Smith misses practice with back tightness, newly signed WR in ankle boot

It goes without saying that the coming 2022 NFL season is exceedingly important for the Dallas Cowboys, and not simply head coach Mike McCarthy. It's also pivotal for several cornerstone players, including All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith, who has had difficulty staying healthy on an annual basis. Unfortunately for Smith, with OTAs now well underway, he's already nursing an issue the Cowboys are keeping an eye on -- albeit seemingly minor (at least at the moment).
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy