MLB

Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Back on bench

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Gurriel is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals. Gurriel finds himself...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Cardinals' Kodi Whitley: Up with big-league club

Whitley was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Thursday. The 27-year-old has been with Memphis since being demoted two weeks ago, but he'll rejoin the big-league club ahead of Thursday's series opener versus Milwaukee. Whitley has appeared in 11 major-league games this season and has a 4.50 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB over 10 innings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sitting Friday

Molina will be on the bench Friday against the Brewers, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Molina started Thursday following a three-game absence in which he returned to Puerto Rico to be with his son, who was undergoing arm surgery after injuring himself in a baseball game. He'll head back to the bench Friday as Andrew Knizner takes over behind the plate.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Returns from bereavement list

Molina (personal) was activated from the bereavement list and is starting at catcher and batting sixth Thursday against the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Molina will rejoin the Cardinals after spending the three-day minimum on the bereavement list. The 39-year-old has a .273/.273/.455 slash line with two...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Scratched from Friday's lineup

Winker was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Astros for unspecified reasons. The 28-year-old was penciled in to start in left field and bat leadoff Friday, but he's now absent from Seattle's lineup. It's unclear if Winker is dealing with an injury, but the team should update his status in the near future. Adam Frazier is moving out to left field while Sam Haggerty starts at second base.
SEATTLE, WA
Person
Slash
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Explodes for four assists

Leddy distributed three assists and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5. Leddy factored in on three of the Blues' five goals, including setting up Tyler Bozak for the game-winner 3:38 into overtime. Considering Leddy had just two points in seven playoff contests prior to Wednesday, this was an unexpected burst of offense from the blueliner. He's added nine shots on net, nine hits, six blocked shots and a plus-5 rating while playing in a top-four role.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Provides helper in win

Schenn logged an assist, six hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5. Schenn helped out on Vladimir Tarasenko's second-period tally, which sparked the Blues' comeback. The 30-year-old Schenn has one assist in six of his last seven games. The center is up to seven helpers, 39 hits, 16 shots on net and 14 PIM in 11 playoff appearances, playing more of a supporting role on offense.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Erik Gonzalez: Returned to Triple-A

Gonzalez was returned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. The Marlins selected Gonzalez's contract to fill in for Joey Wendle (hamstring) and made space for him on the roster by placing Richard Bleier (illness) on the COVID-19 injured list. With both Wendle and Bleier activated Thursday, Gonzalez will head back to Jacksonville. Across 35 plate appearances with Miami, Gonzalez maintained a .194/.286/.194 line with three RBI and four runs scored.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Launches third homer

Choi went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double during Tuesday's 4-1 win against Miami. Choi's last long ball came during the second week of the season, but he went deep during the sixth inning Tuesday to end the 20-game drought. Despite the lack of early power this season, the 31-year-old still has a strong .282/.380/.471 slash line to go with 19 RBI and 10 runs in 27 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Richard Bleier: Activated from IL

Bleier (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Bleier has been sidelined since June 8, and he threw 2.1 innings in a rehab assignment prior to being activated. He should return to a relatively high-leverage role in the Miami bullpen, as he had tallied two holds across 11 appearances prior to being shelved. Bleier has a 4.15 ERA and 1.50 WHIP but has a strong track record of success in recent seasons.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Drives in pair

Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Marlins. Arozarena played a part in a five-run first inning for the Rays, delivering a two-RBI double and then coming around to score. He has at least one hit in nine of his last 10 games, during which he's also collected three home runs, nine RBI and seven runs scored. After a slow start to the season, Arozarena has improved his line to .264/.313/.423 across 176 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Payton Henry: Back to minors

Henry was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Henry had been serving as Miami's backup catcher behind Jacob Stallings. However, the team selected Willians Astudillo's contact Wednesday, in turn lessening the need for Henry. Across 35 plate appearances with Miami, Henry hit .143/.314/.143.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Colin Moran: On bench Wednesday

Moran is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs. Even with right-hander Kyle Hendricks taking the hill for the Cubs, the lefty-hitting Moran will find himself on the bench for the penultimate game of the series. Moran should still play against right-handed pitching more often than not until Jonathan India (hamstring) returns from the injured list.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Taylor Walls: On bench Wednesday

Walls is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. With Yandy Diaz (shoulder) returning from a two-game absence to cover third base, Walls will take a seat for the series finale. Even if Diaz ends up seeing most of his starts at the hot corner moving forward, Walls would still have a pathway to playing time at the keystone, where Vidal Brujan hasn't provided much of an impact at the plate while serving as the primary replacement for the injured Brandon Lowe (back).
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Blues' Torey Krug: Unlikely to return in serires

Krug (lower body) is unlikely to return for Game 6 or Game 7 (if necessary) against Colorado per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic. Krug has missed eight contests after suffering a lower-body injury in the Blues' opening-round series. While the 31-year-old defenseman has resumed skating, it doesn't sound like he'll be an option for St. Louis unless they're able to advance past Colorado. Krug recorded 9 goals and 34 assists during the regular season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: May land on IL

Muncy could be placed on the injured list due to ongoing pain in his arm, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. Muncy suffered a partially torn UCL in the final days of the 2021 regular season. He declined to undergo surgery during the offseason, instead opting for rehab. While Muncy has avoided the injured list -- or even a notable number of missed games -- early in the campaign, he has managed just a .150/.327/.263 line across 168 plate appearances. A stint on the injured list could allow Muncy to overcome the lingering pain and reset after his early struggles. He was held out of Thursday's lineup, with Edwin Rios entering the lineup as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Hitless in return

Franco went 0-for-4 Tuesday against the Marlins. Franco was in the lineup after missing two games due to a quadriceps injury. He was hitless and grounded out in all four of his plate appearances. More concerning is the fact that Franco is still dealing with discomfort and essentially remains day-to-day, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: Sent down by Rays

Knight was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Knight made two relief appearances after being recalled by the Rays on Sunday, and he allowed an unearned run on a hit and two walks while striking out one in 3.1 innings. The right-hander will head back to the minors after Manuel Margot (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Dylan Coleman: Back with Royals

Coleman was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday. The 25-year-old was sent to the minors on Sunday but will quickly rejoin the big-league club with Amir Garrett (undisclosed) headed to the injured list. Coleman has appeared in 17 games for Kansas City this season and has a 4.02 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 21:15 K:BB across 15.2 innings.
KANSAS CITY, MO

