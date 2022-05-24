ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

Diamonds and Dreams: Mark Peterson and the Extreme Team are almost done renovating Salnave Park

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash.— Diamonds and Dreams is back once again!

4 News Now Meteorologist Mark Peterson and the Extreme Team joined with hometown Chevy dealers to help make a local baseball field look brand new again.

The team stopped in Cheney to revitalize Salnave Park in Cheney.

Volunteers from across the community, including those from Horizon Credit Union and those who showed up on their own time wanting to help, came and helped fix multiple parts of the ballpark, including new fencing, bleachers and dirt.

A new sign and scoreboard is planned to get up and running as well, along with some painting, metalwork and weed picking.

The full reveal of the new stadium is set for Thursday.

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

