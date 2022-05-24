Two Subway Employees Found Unconscious After Suspected Drug Activity, Torch Explosion
By Craig Sherwood
myburbank.com
3 days ago
Burbank fire units were dispatched to a potential business fire on Monday night at 7:25 pm at the Subway Restaurant, located at 2017 N. Hollywood Way in a strip mall for a report of smoke in the building and employees passed out inside. Engine 14 was the first on...
DUARTE – A burglar or burglars ransacked a home Friday May 13 and took approximately $166,000 in money and jewelry, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. The burglary occurred between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. in the 1800 block of Orange Grove Road. A rear glass sliding door was shattered to gain entry to the home. It was not clear of a suspect vehicle was seen fleeing the area.
A man has been arrested for allegedly carjacking an 81-year-old woman who was feeding homeless people in Redlands, according to the Redlands Police Department. On May 23 at about 3:30 p.m., police received a call of a vehicle that had just been stolen from the Stater Bros. parking lot at 11 E. Colton Avenue.
INDUSTRY, Calif. - Authorities are actively searching for a suspect Friday in connection with a possible road rage incident in Industry. Right now the Workman Mill Road off-ramp just off westbound 60 Freeway is closed as the investigation continues. According to the LASD, shots may have been fired. Video from...
Riverside police arrested a suspect after a man assaulted and tried to grab a teenage girl by the hair at a park restroom, authorities said Thursday. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. April 15, when a girl who was in a restroom at Orange Terrace Park Community Center on 20010 Orange Terrace Parkway was approached by […]
One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a traffic collision in Huntington Beach Thursday night. The crash at Brookhurst and Bushard streets happened at around 7:30 p.m., according to Huntington Beach Police Department spokesperson Jennifer Carey. The condition of the injured person is unclear, Carey said, and the...
A Thousand Oaks man was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder after the stabbing death of another man on Sunday, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. Oliver Willis, 24, was found dead by deputies at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday the 1800 block of West Hillcrest Drive, and he had “suffered multiple stab wounds,” the VCSO said in a news release.
Three female teenagers were hospitalized late Tuesday night after overdosing on an unknown substance at an apartment on the 2000 block of 20th St. “Two of the females have been listed as critical but stable condition and the third is conscious, alert and is recovering,” said SMPD Public Information Officer Rudy Flores.
PALM DESERT – When a silver minivan matched the description of a vehicle used to whisk away packages stolen from porches – Palm Desert Station’s Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement Team deputies stepped in. On May 18,2022, the deputies conducted a traffic stop at 2 PM and arrested two suspects – Dale Adams (38), of Yucca Valley, and Mallory Bauer (31) of Temecula.
PALMDALE – An 87-year-old male driver died Wednesday morning in a traffic collision in Palmdale, authorities said. The fatal collision happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at the intersection of Pearblossom Highway and Cheseboro Road, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station. “The preliminary...
A man who appeared to be laying under a blanket on a bridge above the 405 Freeway near Florence Avenue in Inglewood Thursday night drew an extended police response that backed up traffic for miles for more than three hours. The California Highway Patrol received a call at approximately 6:23...
Two homeless individuals from Anaheim have been arrested in relation to a beating that led to the death of Gilbert Daisaku Johnson, a homeless man who had previously lived in Costa Mesa. The suspects, 30-year-old Daniel Salazar and 20-year-old Kaitlyn Stewart, were arrested in Anaheim on November 16th, six months...
AZUSA – An evening patrol in an area where there are an abundance of retail operations and fast-food restaurants revealed a suprising find being transported in a suspicious vehicle. Azusa Police Department Officers attempted a vehicle check on the 1200 block of West Foothill Boulevard on May 19th just prior to the 5:00 PM rush hour.
A vehicle that was involved in a chase with Fountain Valley police crashed into in Huntington Beach, killing one and hospitalizing another. The pursuit was canceled before the crash. According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, the crash happened at 7:30 p.m. on Brookhurst and Bushard Street. While HBPD was not involved in the pursuit, the department is handling the investigation since the crash happened in their city. Both the deceased and the injured person were inside of the pursuit vehicle.
Late night travelers were subjected to an extensive traffic snarl on the 405 Freeway Thursday evening as law enforcement responded to an emergency situation in Inglewood, where a man was reportedly lying on a bridge over the freeway. The incident began at around 6:30 p.m. after California Highway Patrol officers received reports of a man climbing a fence by the bridge near the Manchester Boulevard onramp. Once he climbed the fence, the man was reportedly lying down under a blanket. Los Angeles County Firefighters were also called to the scene to assist with the situation. After nearly five hours, the man was taken into custody.Sky2 over the scene showed bumper-to-bumper traffic for miles in both directions as authorities attempted to handle the situation.CHP had closed all but one lane on both the northbound and southbound sides of the 405 Freeway beginning at around 6:40 p.m., and were reopened just after 11 p.m. As the closure continued, traffic was redirected to La Cienega Boulevard and Manchester Boulevard.
The Los Angeles Police Department arrested three people and recovered 11 firearms during the service of several search warrants across the city Thursday. Detectives and officers from the LAPD 77th Street Division served multiple search warrants Thursday in the 77th Street area. The search warrants were for multiple locations across the precinct as part of […]
A Rosemead, California school was closed Friday after a student in Texas made a vague threat on social media about a shooting, officials said. Authorities received a call around 2 a.m. Friday regarding a threat that was circulating on social media about a possible shooting at Rosemead High School, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department […]
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - SkyFOX was over an unusual scene near LAX late Thursday night. A person apparently started laying down trying to take a nap on the ledge of an overpass at Florence Avenue over the 405 Freeway. That person even had a blanket and pillow. The California Highway Patrol,...
LOS ANGELES – The coroner identified the woman who was found dead at a public park in Glendora recently. Donna Emery, 55, was the woman found dead at Finkbiner Park, 160 N. Wabash Ave. May 23. Her cause of death was deferred, pending additional investigation, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
3 Women Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision near 405 Freeway. The accident took place on eastbound Highway 118, near the entrance to 405 Freeway. Officials said the driver of the Mercedes-Benz SL550 veered to the right over the marked triangular section near the transition to 405 Freeway. There, the 2013 Mercedes-Benz...
