Lions Club of Webster County helps tornado victims

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – An organization from Webster County decided to head down to Hopkins County to help people affected by the December storms.

According to Health First, the Webster County Lions Club is working to help out tornado victims in the Barnsley and St. Charles area by constructing storage buildings for the victims’ remaining belongings that were salvaged from the storm.

Health First says the materials were donated by the Knights of Columbus and other Lions Club chapters. Health First Community Health Center of Earlington maintenance department is also lending a helping hand.

This will be taking place all week, weather permitting.

