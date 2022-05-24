ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Japan’s Eve Shares Studio Khara-Produced ‘Bouto’ Music Video: Watch

By Billboard Japan
 3 days ago

J-pop artist Eve surprised fans on Monday (May 23) by sharing an animated music video accompanying “Bouto” (Rioter), a track included in his latest album Kaizin that dropped in March.

The song is featured in the 27-year-old singer-songwriter’s music film Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation that explores the concept of the artist called Eve. The new music video was directed by Hibiki Yoshizaki of Studio Khara, the animation studio founded by Hideaki Anno best known for the Rebuild of Evangelion series. The visuals depict the story of a veiled girl who begins to question her mundane existence after realizing she is being constantly watched and controlled by nightmarish one-eyed beings.

Eve shared the exciting video to celebrate his birthday on May 23. He performed the final show of his domestic 2022 tour promoting his new album in Kobe, Japan on the same day.

Check out the “Bouto” video below:

