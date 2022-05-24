ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Artioli Car Dealership back open after fire

By Kate Wilkinson
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XNghS_0fp0pVpg00

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – After a fire destroyed the main building at the Artioli car dealership Friday, 22News has learned they’re back open.

Lawnmower likely caused Northampton school fire

22News was in Springfield with how the family-owned business in Enfield is making it happen. The owner said it’s been a busy weekend, but they’ve managed to get most of their services back and running, and they’re once again serving customers.

The phones are back on at the Artioli Car Dealership, and people are on the lot looking for a new car. It’s only days after this fire destroyed their main building Friday. No one was hurt, but Bob Artioli said that the hardest part has been getting service and parts back and running.

“We have a couple of separate buildings right around here where we’re able to set up new lifts. We’ll get that up and running by Tuesday memorial day weekend,” said Bob Artioli, Owner of Artioli Car Dealership.

They’re planning to tear down this building soon and replace it with a new one. But Bob said this place, it’s a family-run site, and it carries a lot of memories for him.

“You know. Since I was you know I was five years old I was here with the guys watching cars sitting on the stoop watching the parts guys. The salesman playing football with me with the little- I grew up here.”

Bob said insurance has been cooperative and he feels confident it will be able to cover the costs to rebuild and cover employees. What’s he been truly amazed by? How members of the community have reached out to offer help.

“Hundred of messages you know, you just can’t answer fast enough to people that have reached out to support us and we’re there for you,” said Artioli. “I’ve gotten 300 whatever you need messages from customers, from friends. It’s overwhelming it is,” he continued.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Enfield Fire Department and Connecticut State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enfield, CT
Local
Massachusetts Business
Springfield, MA
Cars
Enfield, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Business
Springfield, MA
Business
Local
Connecticut Cars
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Local
Connecticut Sports
Springfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
Enfield, CT
Sports
WTNH

Car crashes into Plainville house, leaves home uninhabitable

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A man crashed his car through a house in Plainville on Wednesday night, leaving the home uninhabitable due to damages. According to the Plainville Police Department, a man driving a Subaru Forester north on River Street in Southington was speeding and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection […]
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

Fire erupts in abandoned Norwich mill

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A third alarm fire erupted in an abandoned mill in Norwich on Wednesday. The Norwich Emergency Dispatch center said in a press release that they received a 9-1-1 call late Wednesday night, reporting a structure fire at Capehart Mill along the Shetucket River. Several local fire departments joined the Norwich Fire […]
NORWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Fire Marshal#Artioli Car Dealership
i95 ROCK

Hilarious Video Shreds ‘The Connecticut Driving Experience’

"The CT Driving Experience". How do you take something so unfunny, and make it something worth laughing at?. When it comes to driving in the great state of Connecticut, it depends on the person, the day, and the time of year. I find myself ready to cry over the condition of our roads, so maybe all I needed was an absurd nudge in the right direction.
DANBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Active Police Investigation Underway in Manchester

Manchester Police said there's an active police investigation underway on Hartford Road. An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene saw a heavy police presence in the area. It's unknown what specifically police are investigating and if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.
MANCHESTER, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cars
Eyewitness News

Vehicle fire closes Route 8 north in Thomaston

THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) - Part of Route 8 north is closed in Thomaston Wednesday afternoon, officials said. The Connecticut Department of Transportation says a vehicle fire has closed the highway between Exits 38 and 39. DOT officials say the incident was first reported around 2:27 p.m. Follow traffic updates here.
THOMASTON, CT
WMUR.com

Man dies after pulled from water in Salem lake

SALEM, N.H. — A man died after he was pulled from a lake in Salem. Salem fire said they received a 911 late Tuesday afternoon to say the man had gone swimming at Hedgehog Park but did not return. Rescuers found him in the water about 20 minutes later.
SALEM, NH
WWLP

WWLP

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy