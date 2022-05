(BDN) -- Maine residents kept their homes at unsafe temperatures more than those in any other U.S. state over the past year, according to a census survey. Around 8.3 percent of Maine households responded to a recent survey by saying they had kept homes at a temperature that felt unsafe or unhealthy almost every month over the past year. That represents close to 100,000 people. Only Delaware and Idaho had similar rates.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO