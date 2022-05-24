ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Jasper, Scott, Smith by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-24 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jasper; Scott; Smith Strong thunderstorms...

Tornado Warning issued for Copiah, Franklin, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 09:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Copiah; Franklin; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Lincoln County in south central Mississippi Northeastern Franklin County in southwestern Mississippi Southwestern Copiah County in central Mississippi * Until 1015 AM CDT. * At 920 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Vaughn, or 11 miles west of Brookhaven, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Vaughn around 925 AM CDT. Loyd Star and Caseyville around 935 AM CDT. Allen around 945 AM CDT. Glancy around 1005 AM CDT. Martinsville around 1010 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
Tornado Warning issued for Attala, Leake, Neshoba, Winston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Attala; Leake; Neshoba; Winston A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LEAKE...EAST CENTRAL ATTALA...SOUTHWESTERN WINSTON AND NORTHWESTERN NESHOBA COUNTIES At 115 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Edinburg, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Zama and Noxapater. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
Flood Watch issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Inland, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Inland; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Escambia; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Escambia, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal, Mobile Inland, Monroe and Washington. portions of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal and Santa Rosa Inland. portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George, Greene, Perry, Stone and Wayne. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will develop and move across much of southeast Mississippi, southwest and south central Alabama, and northwest Florida later today and again late tonight into Thursday morning. Showers and storms should exit to the east of the area by Thursday afternoon or early evening. Widespread rainfall amounts up to 3 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts will be possible, will be possible in the watch area through Thursday afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

