Special Weather Statement issued for Jasper, Scott, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 09:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Copiah; Franklin; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Lincoln County in south central Mississippi Northeastern Franklin County in southwestern Mississippi Southwestern Copiah County in central Mississippi * Until 1015 AM CDT. * At 920 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Vaughn, or 11 miles west of Brookhaven, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Vaughn around 925 AM CDT. Loyd Star and Caseyville around 935 AM CDT. Allen around 945 AM CDT. Glancy around 1005 AM CDT. Martinsville around 1010 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

COPIAH COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO