BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics are one win away from the NBA Finals. The Celtics shook off a slow start to Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals and beat the Heat, 93-80, to take a 3-2 series lead.The Celtics can clinch the series with a Game 6 win in Boston on Friday night. But they aren't booking any trips out West just yet."This is far from over," Jayson Tatum said after Wednesday's win. "We just went into Milwaukee and won a very big Game 6. So we know that it's possible. We came in tonight with the mentality that...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO