Cheatham County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Williamson by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-24 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cheatham;...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hickman, Maury, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hickman; Maury; Williamson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maury County in Middle Tennessee Southwestern Williamson County in Middle Tennessee Central Hickman County in Middle Tennessee * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 525 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Centerville to 15 miles northeast of Hohenwald to near Mount Pleasant, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Columbia, Centerville, Spring Hill, Mount Pleasant, Thompson`s Station, Bon Aqua, Primm Springs, Lyles, Santa Fe, Hampshire, Williamsport, Nunnelly and Pinewood. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 48 and 50. Interstate 840 between mile markers 6 and 24. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Prentiss, Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 15:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Itawamba; Lee; Monroe; Prentiss; Tishomingo The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi East central Lee County in northeastern Mississippi Northeastern Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi Southern Tishomingo County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Prentiss County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 303 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tombigbee State Park to near Evergreen to near Smithville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tupelo, Fulton, Red Bay, Tombigbee State Park, Tishomingo State Park, Belmont, Plantersville, Mantachie, Smithville, Tremont, Tishomingo, Fairview, Burton, New Salem, Sandy Springs, Evergreen, Clay, Hatley, Marietta and Golden. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS

