CONCORD, N.H. — A gun show scheduled to open Saturday in Concord was cleaning up vandalism outside the venue Friday. The word "murderers" was spray-painted on signs pointing the way to the gun show. The show is being held for the first time in a couple of years because of the pandemic, and it comes just days after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a school shooting in Texas, something the show's organizer called heartbreaking.

CONCORD, NH ・ 8 HOURS AGO