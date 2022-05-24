PIAA District III boys volleyball playoff brackets & results

It’s championship week for the PIAA District III boys volleyball tournament. The title games kick off on Thursday for Class 2A and 3A, but first eight teams across both divisions will battle for a chance to punch their ticket into the district finals.

Below are the updated brackets and schedules for both Class 2A and 3A tournament.

Class 2A

First Round:

#9 Northern York def. #8 Berks Catholic, 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-20)

#7 Brandywine Heights def. #10 Cocalico, 3-2 (25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 22-25, 16-14)

Quarterfinals:

#1 Lower Dauphin def. #9 Northern York, 3-0 (25-11, 26-24, 25-16)

#4 Garden Spot def. #5 York Catholic, 3-0 (26-24, 26-24, 25-16)

#2 York Suburban def. #7 Brandywine Heights, 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-21)

#6 Manheim Central def. #3 Lancaster Mennonite, 3-2 (25-21, 20-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11)

Semifinals:

#1 Lower Dauphin def. #4 Garden Spot, 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-15)

#2 York Suburban vs. #6 Manheim Central (at York Suburban HS on Wed. May 25 at 7:00pm)

Championship :

#1 Lower Dauphin vs. #2 York Suburban/#6 Manheim Central (Thurs. May 26 at Central York HS at 7:00pm)

Class 3A

First Round:

#9 Governor Mifflin def. #8 Mechanicsburg, 3-2 (23-25, 32-30, 24-26, 25-19, 15-12)

#4 Warwick def. #13 Carlisle, 3-0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-11)

#5 Exeter Township def. #12 Wilson, 3-1 (21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 26-24)

#10 Northeastern def. #7 Central York, 3-1 (25-23, 17-25, 25-15, 26-24)

#3 Cumberland Valley def. #14 State College, 3-0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-21)

#6 Hempfield def. #11 Red Lion, 3-2 (21-25, 25-16, 25-15, 23-25, 15-7)

Quarterfinals:

#1 Central Dauphin def. #9 Governor Mifflin, 3-0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-22)

#4 Warwick def. #5 Exeter Township, 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-17)

#2 Palmyra def. #10 Northeastern, 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-15)

#3 Cumberland Valley def. #6 Hempfield, 3-1 (19-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-22)

Semifinals:

#1 Central Dauphin def. #4 Warwick, 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-21)

#3 Cumberland Valley def. #2 Palmyra, 3-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16)

Championship:

#1 Central Dauphin vs. #3 Cumberland Valley (Thurs. May 26 at Dallastown HS at 7:00pm)

