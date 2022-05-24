ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hummelstown, PA

PIAA District III boys volleyball playoff brackets & results

By Nick Petraccione
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2zWc_0fp0mLrL00

It’s championship week for the PIAA District III boys volleyball tournament. The title games kick off on Thursday for Class 2A and 3A, but first eight teams across both divisions will battle for a chance to punch their ticket into the district finals.

Below are the updated brackets and schedules for both Class 2A and 3A tournament.

Class 2A

First Round:

#9 Northern York def. #8 Berks Catholic, 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-20)

#7 Brandywine Heights def. #10 Cocalico, 3-2 (25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 22-25, 16-14)

Quarterfinals:

#1 Lower Dauphin def. #9 Northern York, 3-0 (25-11, 26-24, 25-16)

#4 Garden Spot def. #5 York Catholic, 3-0 (26-24, 26-24, 25-16)

#2 York Suburban def. #7 Brandywine Heights, 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-21)

#6 Manheim Central def. #3 Lancaster Mennonite, 3-2 (25-21, 20-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11)

Semifinals:

#1 Lower Dauphin def. #4 Garden Spot, 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-15)

#2 York Suburban vs. #6 Manheim Central (at York Suburban HS on Wed. May 25 at 7:00pm)

Championship :

#1 Lower Dauphin vs. #2 York Suburban/#6 Manheim Central (Thurs. May 26 at Central York HS at 7:00pm)

Class 3A

First Round:

#9 Governor Mifflin def. #8 Mechanicsburg, 3-2 (23-25, 32-30, 24-26, 25-19, 15-12)

#4 Warwick def. #13 Carlisle, 3-0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-11)

#5 Exeter Township def. #12 Wilson, 3-1 (21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 26-24)

#10 Northeastern def. #7 Central York, 3-1 (25-23, 17-25, 25-15, 26-24)

#3 Cumberland Valley def. #14 State College, 3-0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-21)

#6 Hempfield def. #11 Red Lion, 3-2 (21-25, 25-16, 25-15, 23-25, 15-7)

Quarterfinals:

#1 Central Dauphin def. #9 Governor Mifflin, 3-0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-22)

#4 Warwick def. #5 Exeter Township, 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-17)

#2 Palmyra def. #10 Northeastern, 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-15)

#3 Cumberland Valley def. #6 Hempfield, 3-1 (19-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-22)

Semifinals:

#1 Central Dauphin def. #4 Warwick, 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-21)

#3 Cumberland Valley def. #2 Palmyra, 3-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16)

Championship:

#1 Central Dauphin vs. #3 Cumberland Valley (Thurs. May 26 at Dallastown HS at 7:00pm)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Manheim Township boys lacrosse wins district title

The Manheim Townships boys lacrosse team is back on top of District III after they defeated Cumberland Valley in the Class 3A district championship 12-4 on Thursday night. The Blue Streaks were dialed in on defense, shutting the Eagles out in the first half to go up 6-0 heading into halftime. It’s the first district […]
MANHEIM, PA
abc27 News

Central Dauphin stays perfect in district title win

(WHTM) – There is little room for error in the Central Dauphin locker room. In fact, a perfect season is just half of the proof. The Rams didn’t just roll to a 19-0 record and take home the District III Class 3A championship on Thursday night, but they continued a feat that is rarely seen […]
DAUPHIN, PA
abc27 News

Cumberland Valley boys volleyball punch ticket to district final

The Cumberland Valley boys volleyball team is on to the District III Class 3A final after the defeated two-seeded Palmyra, 3-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16), on Tuesday night at Palmyra High School. The Eagles have powered their way past State College (3-0), Hempfield (3-1) and now the Cougars to reach the final. They will now […]
PALMYRA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempfield Township, PA
City
Mechanicsburg, PA
City
Warwick Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
York County, PA
City
Mifflin, PA
York County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Hummelstown, PA
York County, PA
Education
City
Palmyra, PA
abc27 News

Blue Streaks, Pioneers each heading to district title

(WHTM) – The top seeds certainly lived up to the hype over the courses of their District III playoff journey. Manheim Township, the number one seed in #1, left no doubt in their semifinal matchup with 4th seeded Hempfield in an 11-6 victory. The Blue Streaks jumped out to a 5-1 lead thanks to goals […]
MANHEIM, PA
abc27 News

Cumberland Valley boys lacrosse prevails in overtime

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — In the District III Class 3A Boys Lacrosse semifinals, Cumberland Valley prevailed over Central York in overtime, 7-6, to advance to Thursday’s Championship. CV tied things up before halftime off the Nate Herbster goal (Justin Buchnauer assist) at 4 goals a piece. And the game was back and forth the entire […]
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Falcons back in district final, Machamer earns 300th win

The defending District III champions for Class 2A, Lower Dauphin, are back in the championship game after they defeated Garden Spot 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-15) in the district semifinals on Tuesday night at home. With the victory, Falcons head coach David Machamer also earned his 300th career victory. The team even made him a personalized […]
DAUPHIN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piaa#Volleyball#Def#Brackets#Highschoolsports#Piaa District Iii#3a#First Round#Cocalico
abc27 News

2022 Big 33 Classic: All-Star game full event schedule

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Big 33 game is just a few days away held annually on Memorial Day. The high school football all-star game pits the best players in Maryland against the top stars from Pennsylvania. Reminder: there hasn’t been a single Super Bowl played without an alumni of the Big 33 game in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
nittanysportsnow.com

In-State 4-Star Recruit Marquese Williams Puts Penn State In Top 7

Marquese Williams, a Class of 2023 four-star athlete out of Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg, Pa, has narrowed his school choice down to seven, and Penn State made the list. Penn State is in the mix along with Iowa, Louisville, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech for...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Penn State football just 99 days away, backup QB update

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — The countdown is on as there are just 99 days until Penn State Football kicks off its 2022 season. The Nittany Lions open on the road at Purdue on Sept. 1. There’s a lot to solidify as the team heads towards the fall, including the backup quarterback situation. QB Sean […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
local21news.com

Central York HS teacher shot to death by neighbor

Spring Garden Township, York County — A community is in mourning after a beloved teacher and mother was gunned down by a neighbor. Now, students, friends and colleagues are trying to make sense of the senseless act. Dozens of bouquets of flowers lie at the foot of the Panther...
YORK COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Annville draws the curtain on 30-year Memorial Day Parade tradition

Annville’s annual Memorial Day Parade, a 30-year-old tradition, has come to an end. The Annville Community Activities Committee, which organized the event each year, posted the news on the Destination Annville page on Facebook. The Feb. 10 announcement was brief, and did not offer much hope for resurrecting the parade in the future.
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. state Senate candidate trailing by 42 votes says more than 400 ballots should be counted

A candidate training by 42 votes in the primary election for a Pennsylvania Senate district in the Lehigh Valley says 400 “naked ballots” ought to be counted in her race. Unofficial results posted Thursday on Northampton and Lehigh county websites show Tara Zrinski is trailing Nick Miller by 42 votes in the Democratic primary for the 14th District seat in the state senate.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Danielle Woods Leaving WGAL News 8: Where Is the Pennsylvania Anchor Going?

Changes are coming to WGAL News 8 in Pennsylvania. Danielle Woods announced she is leaving after seven years at the Lancaster station. Viewers who have seen her work her way up and watched her compelling news coverages are naturally saddened about the news. They have questions about Danielle Woods leaving WGAL and especially want to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. Here’s what the news anchor said.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Daybreak crew rides Hersheypark’s new Jolly Rancher Remix

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s time to get Hersheypark happy! The Jolly Rancher Remix, a new ride in the park, opens to the public on Friday, May 27. abc27’s Daybreak crew had the opportunity to be one of the first to ride the new interactive coaster experience. Watch their full review of the new ride […]
HERSHEY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy