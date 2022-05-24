ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Tioga Pass Will Open in Time for Memorial Day Weekend

By Bill McEwen, News Director
GV Wire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith many of the road repairs complete, Tioga Pass is scheduled to open at 9 a.m. on Friday, the National Park Service says. However, a reservation is required to drive into or through Yosemite National Park between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Sept. 30. This includes travelers passing through the...

gvwire.com

Comments / 0

Lifestyle
KOLO TV Reno

Heavenly hosts community chair lift auction

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Ca. (KOLO) - You could own a piece of Heavenly history! There’s a community auction planned as major construction is underway. The ski resort’s North Bowl is getting a new chair lift. The current three person chairs have been in place since 1967. One hundred percent of proceeds benefit a handful of non-profits: The Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe (https://bgclt.org/), Ski Run Community Park (https://www.cityofslt.us/1187/Ski-Run-Park), and EpicPromise Foundation (https://epicpromise.com/our-epicpromise/the-epicpromise-foundation/).
ADVOCACY
GV Wire

Fresno State Corn Fans, Set Your Alarms for Monday Morning

Memorial Day will mark the start of sweet corn sales at Fresno State’s Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market, the university announced Thursday afternoon. The store will open at 8 a.m., and if past years are a predictor, there will be a line already waiting at the door to buy three years for $2. For those who want grab-and-go corn, the farm market will be selling bags of 10 ears for $8.50 at two mobile purchase stations on the north side of the store, while supplies last.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Local Events Will Commemorate the Fallen This Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend will offer a number of local opportunities to commemorate the day set aside to honor servicemen and servicewomen who died in America’s wars. The observance was originally known as Decoration Day. It was established after the Civil War and followed an early tradition of decorating graves with flowers, wreaths and flags.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tioga Pass#Memorial Day Weekend#Friday Afternoons#The National Park Service#The Eastern Sierra#Olmsted Point#Highway 120
capradio.org

Some living in 209 area code will need to switch to 350

Another big change is coming for people living in the 209 area code: Some will have to switch to another area code by the year’s end. The 209 area code stretches from El Dorado County down to just past Merced, including the cities of Galt, Stockton, and Modesto. Presently,...
GALT, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Reno man suffers fatal injuries while climbing at Woodfords

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A Reno man fell to his death last week while rock climbing in Woodfords Canyon, officials announced Tuesday. James Allen, 43, was climbing on Friday, May 20, when the tragic incident took place, said the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office in a news release.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reno man killed in Alpine County climbing accident

ALPINE COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was killed in a climbing accident in Alpine County. The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a climbing accident in Woodfords Canyon on May 20. The climber, identified as 43-year-old James Allen Brown of Reno, fell approximately 75 feet and died from his injuries.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

‘Beyond Van Gogh’ Dazzles the Senses in Downtown Fresno

While “The Starry Night” is on display at the New York Museum of Modern Art, you can also soak in Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous painting in downtown Fresno. “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” opened today at the Fresno Convention Center. The traveling 4 trillion...
FRESNO, CA
