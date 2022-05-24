ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

Belmont County mine once owned by Murray Energy to close

Your Radio Place
 3 days ago

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio – A Belmont County coal mine once owned by Murray Energy and its founder Robert Murray will cease...

yourradioplace.com

Your Radio Place

3 Bids for Muskingum County Courthouse Fire Alarm System Improvements

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Muskingum County Commissioners are reviewing bids for improvements to the county courthouse’s fire alarm system. Commission President Mollie Crooks says three bids were received with the apparent low bid of $93,244 coming from Mid Ohio Valley Integrated Systems of Caldwell for $93,244. The project’s...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Four local counties at ‘high’ COVID-19 community level

PITTSBURGH — Four Southwestern Pennsylvania counties are back at the “high” community transmission level of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Westmoreland counties wear masks indoors in public. They also encourage everyone to stay up to date on vaccines, and get tested immediately if experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms.
Government
WTRF- 7News

Don’t be alarmed by helicopters in Marshall County

Marshall County, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’ll be driving through Marshall County in June, you may spot a few unfamiliar helicopters in the summer skies. But don’t be alarmed—it’s a yearly process from a company we all depend on to keep our homes cool in West Virginia. American Electric Power has miles and miles of […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
mahoningmatters.com

HELP WANTED | Valley manufacturers said the talent pipeline has been slowing to a trickle

[Editor’s note: This is the eighth report in our multipart series “Help Wanted,” in which Mahoning Matters reviews labor shortages in Mahoning County’s top employment sectors, focusing on jobs that are difficult to fill, have high turnover or are otherwise in high demand. Nationwide, 4.3 million people quit their jobs in December 2021 alone, according to federal data. This report focuses on manufacturing jobs. Past articles have focused on health and veterinary care, education, social work and food service. Have something to say about local employment rates or in-demand jobs? Email us at news@mahoningmatters.com, send us a confidential tip here or call us toll-free at 888-655-1012.]
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

4 southwestern Pennsylvania counties have 'high' COVID-19 community level

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four southwestern Pennsylvania counties have a "high" community transmission of COVID-19 infections. Allegheny, Butler, Beaver and Westmoreland counties have a "high" community level.The CDC says everyone in those counties should wear masks indoors in public places and on public transportation.Click here for more.
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia lawmakers want to address jail overcrowding

According to the Associated Press, a published report says lawmakers in West Virginia want to address the state’s jail overcrowding issue. The report says lawmakers would form a workgroup to address the problem. The AP reports Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority Committee Co-Chair David Kelly made the announcement during a legislative interim committee meeting […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
weelunk.com

These Six Women Are Revitalizing Wheeling One Building at a Time

May is designated as National Preservation Month, a time to recognize and celebrate historic places on the local, state, and national levels. This year’s theme for National Preservation Month is “People Saving Places” to recognize those working to keep these sites from falling into continued decline. As...
WHEELING, WV
WTAP

Cosmic carp: Record fish caught in West Virginia lake

SOUTH CHARLESTON (AP) - A Pennsylvania resident caught a record carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake in West Virginia. Ayden Minick of Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, caught and released the carp on May 7. The Division of Natural Resources says it was measured by a DNR fisheries biologist...
Your Radio Place

E. Guernsey School Board approves positive Five Year Forecast, says good-bye to popular administrator

OLD WASHINGTON, Ohio–The East Guernsey School Board viewed a favorable Five Year Forecast and said good-bye to a beloved administrator during Wednesday night’s meeting. During the regular May Board of Education meeting, District CFO Matt Reed presented the District’s Five Year Forecast. Reed pointed out that two of the district’s main revenue sources consists of Property Taxes and Grants. Recently, the property tax values have dropped around $775,000 and specifically, mineral rights have dropped around $30,000. This however, may not be as bad as it seems. Ascent Resources LLC accounts for approximately 65% of the mineral value contribution to the district, have changed the payment schedule from once a year to twice. This changes the look of the forecast depending on the time of the year. Despite the ups and downs of the oil and gas world, Reed says that the district is still projecting a slight increase in revenues throughout the forecast period. On the other side of the ledger, expenditures, the largest outlay continues to be personnel and services. Salary increases are a part of the negotiated contracts and services continue to increase due the increasing cost of living. However, health insurance rates are holding and supplies, materials and capital outlay expenses seemed to be steady.
OLD WASHINGTON, OH
Your Radio Place

Company Fined After Production Manager Dies in Thermoforming Machine in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio -Last November, a production manager was trying to clear plastic parts stuck in a thermoforming machine at Encore Plastics in Cambridge when he became trapped. The machine’s conveyor cycled automatically and the employee was fatally crushed. An OSHA investigation found that if Encore Industries Inc. had repaired...
CAMBRIDGE, OH

