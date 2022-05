FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Bail is set at $1 million each for two men who led police on a chase between Clarksburg and Fairmont that included a third suspect being shot by police. Suspects identified as Wilber Chicas, 26, and Jeroenne Carballo, 20, both with out of state addresses, were arraigned Friday morning in Marion County Magistrate Court. The pair and a third man, Luis Lebron, 25, fled police in Clarksburg at about 6 p.m. Thursday evening. The pursuit continued north on Interstate 79.

MARION COUNTY, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO