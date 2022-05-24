ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onsted, MI

Onsted grad Garrett Soldano makes Republican ballot for Michigan governor

By David Panian, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KbHjS_0fp0lpra00

An Onsted High School graduate is one of at least five candidates who will appear on the Republican primary ballot for governor in August.

Garrett Soldano — who graduated from Onsted and Western Michigan University and is now a chiropractor in Kalamazoo — gained a high-profile position among protests of state-ordered shutdowns during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. He and four others appear headed for the ballot, but Michigan's elections bureau said late Monday that five other Republican candidates for governor, including two leading contenders, failed to file enough valid nominating signatures and should not qualify for the August primary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H00I5_0fp0lpra00

The stunning recommendations immediately transformed the race and dealt a major blow to former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who has led in primary polling despite campaign problems, and businessman Perry Johnson, who has spent millions of his own money to run. Democrats had challenged their petitions, alleging mass forgery and other issues. Another GOP candidate, Tudor Dixon, had also contested Craig's voter signatures as fake.

The bipartisan, four-member Board of State Canvassers will meet Thursday, May 26, to consider the elections bureau's findings of fraud across five gubernatorial campaigns. The Republican candidates, who are vying to face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November, could end up going to court if they do not make the ballot.

Bureau staff also determined that three other lesser-known GOP candidates — Donna Brandenburg, Michael Brown and Michael Markey — did not turn in enough valid signatures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GFTYP_0fp0lpra00

If the canvassers agree with the recommendations, the 10-person field of political newcomers would be cut in half to five. Those qualifying for the ballot would be Soldano and Dixon, a former conservative TV news host from Norton Shores who netted the DeVos family endorsement earlier Monday; wealthy self-funding businessman Kevin Rinke of Bloomfield Hills; real estate broker and anti-coronavirus lockdown activist Ryan Kelley of Ottawa County; and pastor Ralph Rebandt of Farmington Hills.

"Extra grateful tonight for our 100% volunteer petition circulator crew, who got the job done the right way!" Soldano posted on Twitter Monday night . "Our movement is in this race to win it!"

The bureau said Craig submitted 10,192 valid signatures — well short of the 15,000 needed. It tossed 11,113 signatures, including 9,879 that were allegedly fraudulently collected by 18 paid circulators. The agency found evidence of consistent handwriting across all signatures on individual petition sheets and of "round-tabling," where circulators took turns signing a line on each sheet in an effort to vary handwriting and make signatures appear authentic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Bf2V_0fp0lpra00

Johnson turned in 13,800 valid signatures, according to staff. They tossed 9,393, including 6,983 that they said are fraudulent and were gathered by many of the same people who also forged signatures that Craig submitted.

The bureau said it discovered the fraud on its own review and did not process the challenges filed by the Michigan Democratic Party and Dixon. It also uncovered more than 42,000 bogus signatures that were collected for Brandenburg, Brown and Markey. The agency dismissed a challenge to Dixon brought by Democrats, who said the heading on her petition wrongly listed the end of the next gubernatorial term as 2026, when it is Jan. 1, 2027.

A message seeking comment was left with Craig's campaign late Monday.

Johnson, a self-proclaimed "quality guru," vowed to fight the recommendation from the bureau, which is part of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJOHK_0fp0lpra00

"The staff of the Democrat secretary of state does not have the right to unilaterally void every single signature obtained by the alleged forgers who victimized five campaigns," campaign consultant John Yob said in a statement. "We strongly believe they are refusing to count thousands of signatures from legitimate voters who signed the petitions and look forward to winning this fight before the board, and if necessary, in the courts."

The bureau said it was working to refer the fraud to law enforcement for criminal investigation.

"At this point, the Bureau does not have reason to believe that any specific candidates or campaigns were aware of the activities of fraudulent-petition circulators," staff wrote.

The bureau identified 36 circulators who submitted sheets consisting entirely of invalid signatures across at least 10 campaigns, including for governor and local judgeships. Staff did not flag a reason for the fraud but noted the difficulty securing circulators and signatures for campaigns and ballot initiatives nationwide during the pandemic. Circulators often are paid per signature.

Staff identified an unusually large number of sheets with every signature line completed or that showed no normal wear such as folds, scuffing or minor damage from rain. They flagged sheets on which handwriting of certain letters across different signatures and information was near identical. Staff also reported an unusually high number of signatures corresponding to dead voters and to addresses where living voters no longer live.

The Associated Press and Detroit Free Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Onsted grad Garrett Soldano makes Republican ballot for Michigan governor

Comments / 9

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Perry Johnson is 1st Michigan GOP candidate for governor to sue over ballot scandal

LANSING – Oakland County businessman Perry Johnson filed a challenge with the Michigan Court of Appeals on Friday to a state elections panel's action, which disqualifies him from the August primary ballot. Johnson's suit requests expedited consideration and alleges the Michigan Board of State Canvassers failed in its "clear legal duty" to check each challenged signature...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Unwelcome candidates: Craig, Johnson disinvited from Michigan GOP debate

A critical campaign failure has consequences before Primary Day, two Michigan gubernatorial hopefuls learn. While James Craig and Perry Johnson fight to gain Aug. 2 ballot lines, despite a Bureau of Elections finding that they lack enough valid petition signatures, the Detroit Regional Chamber yanks them from a prime showcase next Thursday on Mackinac Island in front of hundreds of business, civic and media attendees.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Fate of Michigan gov candidates in limbo as canvass board deadlocks

The Michigan Board of Canvassers deadlocked Thursday along party lines on the recommendations of the Bureau of Elections, which held that five Republican candidates for governor should be denied spots on August's primary ballot. That means former Detroit police chief James Craig, Bloomfield Hills businessman Perry Johnson and three others...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Norton Shores, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
City
Farmington Hills, MI
City
Bloomfield Hills, MI
City
Onsted, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Detroit News

Board of canvassers deadlocks, blocking 5 candidates for governor from ballot

Lansing — Michigan's Board of State Canvassers deadlocked 2-2 Thursday, keeping, for now, five GOP candidates for governor who were entangled in an alleged wave of petition forgeries off the August primary ballot. The elections board's votes mean the candidates, including former Detroit police Chief James Craig and self-funding...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

5 Michigan GOP candidates for governor disqualified from ballot after board deadlocks

LANSING – A state elections panel on Thursday deadlocked 2-2 on whether five Republican candidates for governor should be barred from the August primary ballot because they each submitted too many fraudulent signatures, and an official said the effect of the vote is to disqualify the candidates. The two Republican members — Chairman Norman Shinkle and...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

GOP to Board of Canvassers on petition fraud scandal: Evaluate each signature one-by-one

LANSING — The Michigan Republican Party will argue Thursday that the Bureau of Elections should compare each allegedly fraudulent signature on gubernatorial candidates' nominating petitions to those the state has on file, and not make wholesale rejections of all signatures collected by circulators suspected of fraud, according to a legal memo obtained by the Free Press.
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Kelley
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Jocelyn Benson
Person
Perry Johnson
wnmufm.org

Michigan Senate passes fuel tax pause bills

LANSING, MI (MPRN)— A suspension of Michigan taxes on motor fuel passed the state senate Thursday. Speaking ahead of voting on the legislation, State Sen. Roger Victory (R-Hudsonville) said pausing the gas tax is necessary as prices soar. “While state government is seeking historic budget surpluses, Michigan family budgets...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan governor candidate: Elections Bureau got petition finding wrong

Lansing — Republican Michael Markey, one of five candidates for governor whom the Michigan Bureau of Elections said shouldn't make the Aug. 2 primary ballot because of a wave of petition forgeries, contended Wednesday the agency's staff had gotten its conclusions wrong. Markey, a financial adviser from Grand Haven,...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Michigan Democratic Party#Detroit Police#Election Fraud#Onsted High School#Democrats#Gop#Board Of State Canvassers#Democratic
WSYM FOX 47

Michigan GOP calls for recount of petition signatures

The Michigan Republican Party is calling for a thorough recount after a total of five GOP candidates running for governor, including front runners James Craig and Perry Johnson, didn't collect enough petition signatures to get on the primary ballot according to the Michigan Bureau of Elections.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Was Michigan Involved In The Civil War?

We usually hear about the “War Between the States” but only occasionally pinpointing Michigan. Michigan did indeed become involved, even though no battles took place here. Michigan sent many troops and generals – the most famous being Custer. Aside from Custer, among the generals were Elon J. Farnsworth, Byron Root Pierce, Orlando Metcalfe Poe, Israel Bush Richardson, and Orlando B. Willcox. Initially, Michigan governor Austin Blair wound up sending seven regiments to fight, when he was only asked for one.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Adrian, MI from The Daily Telegram.

 http://lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy