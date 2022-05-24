ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

Lien Sale, Bunyan Road Security Storage

By Submitted
Lassen County News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotice of lien sale to be held on the 7th day of June 2022 at 10:00 A.M. The Lien...

www.lassennews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lassen County News

BLM donates wildland firefighting engine to Milford Volunteer Fire Department

The Bureau of Land Management announces the transfer of a wildland firefighting engine to the Milford Volunteer Fire Department to support the local response to wildfire in Lassen County. Milford Fire Chief Ryan Erwin received the keys to the engine from BLM Fire Management Officer Grant Gifford at a small ceremony in Susanville.
MILFORD, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Thieves working Sierra trailhead parking lots

SPOONER SUMMIT, Nev. (KOLO) -A typical day. Cars left in a parking lot at a Sierra trailhead, in this case, Spooner Summit on US 50, an entrance to the Tahoe Rim Trail,. Their owners will likely be gone on hikes for hours. Hopefully, the doors are locked, but sadly, that’s not always the case. Thursday afternoon we found a pickup, not only unlocked but with the driver’s side door left wide open.
CARSON CITY, NV
susanvillestuff.com

From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: The Sagebrush Rebellion

Our area’s Sagebrush War was a rather peculiar battle fueled by bravado, egos and hopes of independence from any ‘outside’ governmental control. Honey Lake Valley was inhabited by those seeking liberty from ‘foreigners’, and the formation of the Nataqua Territory had proven that autonomy was a popular idea.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

Public Hearing, Cannabis Dispensary

The Lassen County Planning Commission solicits the aid of public agencies and the general public in consideration of the following item:. Applicant and Property Owner: Ravinder and Harpreet Sandhu. File: Use Permit #2022-001 Project: Proposal to operate a cannabis dispensary in an existing commercial building. Location: The subject parcel is...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Storage#Paul Bunyan
actionnewsnow.com

Judge rules land sale near Win-River Resort expansion violated the law

REDDING, Calif. - A judge ruled that the City of Redding land sale near the Win-River Resort expansion violated the law. The Win-River Resort filed a lawsuit in 2020 claiming the City of Redding and Shasta Land Holdings LLC illegally sold land south of Redding to a private group. It...
REDDING, CA
Lassen County News

BLM to remove hazard trees along Bizz Johnson National Recreation Trail; Trail users should be alert for equipment and crews; no closures anticipated

The Bureau of Land Management is urging visitors to the Bizz Johnson National Recreation Trail to be alert for crews and equipment while tree felling operations are underway from May 23 through 25. Crews will be working in the Devil’s Corral area about 7 miles west of Susanville, taking out...
SUSANVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Susanville, CA
State
California State
Lassen County News

Lassen National Forest recreation updates and reminders for Memorial Day Weekend

The Forest is calling, and we must go! Memorial Day weekend is considered the start of the summer recreation season and Lassen National Forest wants you to be ready. Whether you are exploring Subway Cave, taking a wildflower walk along Lake Almanor Recreation Trail, or boating on Eagle Lake, LNF would like you to be informed as you plan your adventures. Our new and improved website will have the essentials of what you need as we move into summer.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

Request For Proposals For A VOIP Telephone System

Seneca Healthcare District is seeking bids from qualified vendors for the supply, installation, configuration, and training of a high quality, integrated Voice over Internet Protocol (“VoIP”), with voice messaging included, which serves the needs of the district. The VoIP telephone solution should: Offer reliable mainstream products with strong...
CHESTER, CA
nevadabusiness.com

Roundabout Announces Acquisition of Campo in Downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. – Chef Colin and MaryBeth Smith, local and longtime owners of Roundabout Catering, have announced the acquisition of Campo in downtown Reno. The name will change to Smith and River, with a new menu rolling out in the future consisting of fresh, approachable and modern cuisine that the Roundabout team is known for. Chef Christian Flores will return as executive chef, bringing his technique and creative approach to distinctive dishes. Flores started his career with Roundabout, trained under Chef Smith and has served in several capacities over the years, including executive chef at Roundabout Grill.
RENO, NV
Lassen County News

LHS Cadet Corps closes

The Lassen High School Cadet Corps is closing. On May 21, they recognized Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2381 with a plaque.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno woman in e-scooter accident worried about safety

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Holly Pearl was heading home around 1 a.m. on May 14th, when she hit someone on an e-scooter. The incident happened at the intersection of West Fourth St. and North Sierra St. “The most traumatizing part is watching the head hit the windshield because you do...
rosevilletoday.com

6 places for Roseville residents to cool off this summer

Roseville, Calif- Triple digit temperatures have arrived with the mercury is rising in Placer County and many residents are heading for their favorite spots to cool down. There’s no shortage of amazing locations throughout Northern California. Here’s a handful of cool spots all within an hour or so of Roseville.
ROSEVILLE, CA
nevadabusiness.com

Reno Fly Shop Becomes Reno’s First Orvis Endorsed Outfitter

RENO, Nev. – Following a rigorous vetting process Reno Fly Shop has earned the distinction to be an Orvis Endorsed Outfitter Fly Shop. The outfitter and retailer, which recently celebrated eight years in business, offers guided fly fishing trips at Pyramid Lake and the Truckee River, fly fishing lessons for all skill levels, apparel, flies, tying supplies as well as fishing reports and expertise on the area’s waters.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City watering schedule starts June 1

Carson City’s summer watering restrictions start June 1 and run through Sept. 30. Residents and businesses may water lawns and plants three days per week. Addresses that are numbered odd may water Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Addresses that are even may water Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays. No watering is...
actionnewsnow.com

Police make first arrest for illegal camping in Bidwell Park

CHICO, Calif. - Chico police made the first arrest as they resume enforcement of the city's camping ordinance. According to the Chico Police Portal, Matthew Coil was arrested Wednesday morning just after 9 a.m. at Sycamore Field in Bidwell Park. The charges include unlawful camping. possession of a controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia. The unlawful camping charge is a violation of Chico Municipal Code (CMC) 9.20.030.
CHICO, CA
thefallonpost.org

Notice from Sheriff Hickox -- Body Found in Lahontan

On May 21st, at approximately 4:40 p.m. the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and notified that the body of an adult male was found floating in Lake Lahontan near Blackbird point. A joint response involving Nevada State Park Rangers and members of the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area where the body was reported to be floating.
FALLON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy