COLTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was rescued after kayaking in the Adirondacks Wednesday night in the Town of Colton. According to the St. Lawrence County Director of Emergency Service Matthew R. Denner, on May 25 at 9:11 p.m., 911 operators received a call from a man in his 40s who said he was exhausted and could not move his legs as he had been kayaking all day on the Raquette River.

COLTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO