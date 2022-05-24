ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunter, NY

Rangers recover body, rescue hikers in the Capital Region

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xc6QF_0fp0llZu00

HUNTER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers rescued several hikers around the Capital Region over the past week. Rangers also recovered the body of a dead hiker in Greene County.

On May 22 around 12:30 p.m., rangers responded to Platte Cove Road in Hunter for a report of a fallen hiker. The rangers were joined by New York State Police and Greene County Paramedics. The rangers conducted a technical rope recovery after the hiker was pronounced dead at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ZbVJ_0fp0llZu00
The technical rope recovery in Hunter (DEC)

The Hopewell Junction woman’s body was transferred to the custody of the Greene County Coroner. The DEC said New York State Police is leading the investigation.

DEC: It’s illegal to kill geese without a permit in NYS

On May 18 around 12:45 p.m., a ranger responded to Buck Mountain in Fort Ann after two hikers called for help saying they were dehydrated and lacked energy as they were summitting. The ranger reached the pair, who were in good condition, by 3:17 p.m. The ranger walked the hikers down and out of the woods by 5 p.m.

Also on May 18 around 9:30 p.m., Greene County requested forest ranger assistance with a call for an injured hiker at Kaaterskill Wild Forest in Hunter. The rangers found two hikers from Washington, D.C. who were lost about one-half mile from Long Path. The rangers hiked in from Steenburgh Road, reached the two hikers, and helped the pair back to the trailhead by 3:30 a.m.

DEC announces 2021-22 deer harvest estimate
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YszWs_0fp0llZu00
    Rangers carry Tupper Lake man out of First Peak in Bolton (DEC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IYyIn_0fp0llZu00
    Rangers load injured hiker onto boat (DEC)

On May 19 at 2:30 p.m., rangers responded by boat to a report of an injured hiker on First Peak in the Tongue Mountain Range, not far from Northwest Bay in Bolton. Rangers reached the hikers by 4:30 p.m. Once there, they found the 55-year-old from Tupper Lake couldn’t put any weight on his knee. Five rangers helped carry the hiker to the boat. The group reached Green Island by 7:48 p.m., and the hiker sought further medical attention on his own.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Hudson Valley Post

Hopewell Junction Hiker Dies After Fall in Hunter, New York

A Dutchess County woman has died following a fall at a popular Greene County hiking trail. The Department of Environmental Conservation reports that a Hopewell Junction woman fell to her death while hiking at the Platte Clove Preserve. In the DEC press release, they explain that Forest Rangers responded to a call back on Sunday, May 22nd at 12:35 pm. When Rangers got on the scene, along with help for the New York State Police, Greene County Paramedics, and Ranger Lieutenant Slade, Rangers "conducted a technical rope recovery after the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene."
Albany Police warning residents of black bear spotted in cemetery

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police are warning residents after reports of a bear that was spotted in an Albany cemetery. According to Police, multiple people reported the bear wandering through Graceland Cemetery on Delaware Avenue at around 2:00 PM Friday. Police are asking residents to use caution when...
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, May 27

Today's five things to know include an Albany Police investigation into a homicide on Quail Street, the death of "Goodfellas" star Ray Liotta, and several arrests after a bank robbery in Great Barrington.
ALBANY, NY
Public Safety
12-Year-Old Attacked By Bear At Park In Hudson Valley

A 12-year-old Boy Scout is on the mend after an encounter with a black bear left him with minor injuries, ABC7 reports.Henry Ayers told the outlet he was with his troop from Cooperstown camping at Harriman State Park, located in both Rockland and Orange counties, Sunday, May 1, when he awoke to a s…
Longtime Club for Children Closing in Albany Due to Violence

"It's sad that good people have to move out so that bad people can operate." -Pastor Charlie Muller. A club that served the needs of children is closing in Albany because of the violence that surrounds it. Pastor Charlie Muller of Victory Church says it was a difficult decision to close the JC Club but they could no longer ensure the safety of workers or the children coming there for programs. For 20 years the club fed kids and helped them with their homework at 498 1st Street in Albany.
