Rangers recover body, rescue hikers in the Capital Region

HUNTER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers rescued several hikers around the Capital Region over the past week. Rangers also recovered the body of a dead hiker in Greene County.

On May 22 around 12:30 p.m., rangers responded to Platte Cove Road in Hunter for a report of a fallen hiker. The rangers were joined by New York State Police and Greene County Paramedics. The rangers conducted a technical rope recovery after the hiker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The technical rope recovery in Hunter (DEC)

The Hopewell Junction woman’s body was transferred to the custody of the Greene County Coroner. The DEC said New York State Police is leading the investigation.

On May 18 around 12:45 p.m., a ranger responded to Buck Mountain in Fort Ann after two hikers called for help saying they were dehydrated and lacked energy as they were summitting. The ranger reached the pair, who were in good condition, by 3:17 p.m. The ranger walked the hikers down and out of the woods by 5 p.m.

Also on May 18 around 9:30 p.m., Greene County requested forest ranger assistance with a call for an injured hiker at Kaaterskill Wild Forest in Hunter. The rangers found two hikers from Washington, D.C. who were lost about one-half mile from Long Path. The rangers hiked in from Steenburgh Road, reached the two hikers, and helped the pair back to the trailhead by 3:30 a.m.

Rangers carry Tupper Lake man out of First Peak in Bolton (DEC)

Rangers load injured hiker onto boat (DEC)

On May 19 at 2:30 p.m., rangers responded by boat to a report of an injured hiker on First Peak in the Tongue Mountain Range, not far from Northwest Bay in Bolton. Rangers reached the hikers by 4:30 p.m. Once there, they found the 55-year-old from Tupper Lake couldn’t put any weight on his knee. Five rangers helped carry the hiker to the boat. The group reached Green Island by 7:48 p.m., and the hiker sought further medical attention on his own.

