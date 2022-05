AMES, Iowa – The application window is opening June 3 for this year’s Fall Master Gardener training cohort, which will be offered in 66 counties or extension regions. “Throughout the pandemic, many of our programs have been forced into virtual formats and participants have missed out on peer-to-peer interactions,” said Alicia Herzog, Master Gardener state coordinator with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “We find immense value in the learning that happens when our participants interact with each other, their county extension and outreach staff, and experts in their local communities. We’re happy to be able to offer the best of both worlds with this hybrid format.”

AMES, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO