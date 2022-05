SUMTER, S.C. — One person has been arrested and another is wanted as police are now offering a $2,500 reward for information related to a Thursday morning killing. Sumter Police said 33-year-old Ladonna Cortise Green was arrested on Thursday after police found a body in front of a vacant house on South Sumter Street just before 8 a.m. the same day.

SUMTER, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO