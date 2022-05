After a life-changing accident this March in Florida, and after some doctors initially predicted the worst, Lakyn Stroder is back home in Magnolia and loving it. Elania Jones, Lakyn’s mother, said her daughter was ready to move from her second hospital room at Children’s Hospital in Little Rock days before she could, as there were still MRI’s and other procedures to complete. When she did get the final OK, Lakyn was headed for the door. On the trip back, she kept jumping in her seat, Jones said.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO