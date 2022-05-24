Stepped wedge cluster randomized trials present advantages, challenges compared to other research methods

A new study by researchers at Lund University in Sweden supports the notion that patients with type 2 diabetes should be divided into subgroups and given individualized treatment. The study demonstrates that there are distinct epigenetic differences between different groups of patients with type 2 diabetes. The epigenetic markers are also associated with different risks of developing common complications in type 2 diabetes, such as stroke, heart attack and kidney disease.

