ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecosta County, MI

Police still investigating submerged van found in Rogers Pond

By Julie Norwood
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a vehicle found submerged in Rogers Pond last week in Mecosta...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Fatal motorcycle crash in Isabella County

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 45-year-old man from Big Rapids has died after his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck, according to the Isabella County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred at the intersection of Drew Road and Old State Road at 11:05 a.m., Friday. Upon arrival at the scene,...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
wbch.com

2022 Police Officer of the Year is Barry County Sheriff's Sergeant Scott Ware

Every year, the Police Officer Association of Michigan lauds and honors officers who show extraordinary zeal in their sworn duty to protect the community they serve. For bravely putting the lives of others before his own by stopping an armed shooter before he could do any real harm, Barry County Sheriff Sergeant Scott Ware is one of the Police Officer of the Year Award recipients.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mecosta County, MI
Mecosta County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
9&10 News

Mecosta County Sheriff’s Deputies Investigating Homicide in Mecosta Township

Mecosta County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the homicide of a woman and three children in Mecosta Township, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:30 p.m. Friday, deputies received a report of a man with a gun and shots being fired at a home in Austin Township. Deputies arrived at the scene to find a woman and three children under the age of ten dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Man Dancing In Street Wounds Battle Creek Police Officer

A Battle Creek Police officer was wounded after a suspect attempted to take his weapon. It all began when officers were called to the intersection of Wabash Avenue and Capital Avenue NE, at around 4 PM, Thursday afternoon of May 26th. A 49-year-old Battle Creek man was dancing in traffic and attempting to be hit by passing vehicles. The officers determined he was having a mental health crisis and tried to assure him that they were there to help him. They attempted to take him into protective custody and a struggle ensued, with the man grabbing an officer's handgun and firing it. The gun fired through the holster, with the shot grazing the officer's leg.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Manton man arrested for delivering meth

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manton man has been arrested and charged for alleged delivery of methamphetamine, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers with the MSP Cadillac Post say they stopped a vehicle on Crippen Street in Cadillac for an equipment violation, on Thursday, May 26 at 1:05 a.m.
MANTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Office Dive Team#Dodge Caravan#Courtesy#Mecosta Twp
abc12.com

Tree service workers escape serious injury when tree falls on truck

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Two workers from a tree service escaped injury when a tree fell on their truck while they drove south of Grand Blanc on Wednesday. Michigan State Police say the truck from Paul's Tree Care in Waterford was driving down Groveland Road near Edgewood Road in Groveland Township around 5 p.m. when the large oak tree crashed onto them.
GRAND BLANC, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Jury finds Mecosta Co. man not guilty of assaulting and injuring a police officer

Facing up to four years in prison, James Alan Hatchew was acquitted by a Mecosta County jury yesterday, following a two-day trial. Mecosta County prosecutors charged Hatchew with two felonies in February 2021, after police officers were dispatched to his home to intervene in a dispute over snowmobiles, and one of the responding officers accused him of assaulting her.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Second Stabbing Incident in Three Days Reported on North Side

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 25, 2022) – There has been a second stabbing incident in the same general vicinity on Holland’s North Side in a three-day period. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies, Holland Public Safety police officers and AMR ambulance staffers were dispatched to a residence on Westwood Lane, in the vicinity of 136th Avenue and Quincy Street on Holland’s North Side, around 5:30 PM on Tuesday. That was where a verbal argument between a 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both from Holland, turned violent, with the older man stabbing the younger victim several times in the abdomen.
HOLLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UpNorthLive.com

Lake City man arrested for home invasion, assault with shotgun

MISSAUKEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Lake City man has been arrested for charges related to an assault with a dangerous weapon and home invasion, according to Michigan State Police. On Apirl 20, a man in Pioneer Township alleged his relateive, 36-year-old Matthew Allen Helmer from Lake City, broke into...
LAKE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Lake City Man Charged with Home Invasion, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

A Lake City man has been charged after breaking into a Lake City home and pointing a gun at his relative, according to Michigan State Police. On April 20, a Pioneer Township man told troopers that Matthew Helmer, 36, of Lake City, broke into his home a few days before and stood over his bed with a shotgun, demanding that the man return an amplifier that he believed was stolen from him.
LAKE CITY, MI
The Pioneer

The Pioneer

Big Rapids, MI
629
Followers
1K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.

 https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy