Placer County, CA

Bear breaks into North Lake Tahoe home, helps themselves to dinner

By News 4, Fox 11 Digital Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A bear was recently caught on camera breaking into...

CBS Sacramento

WATCH: Bear Breaks Into Lake Tahoe Garage

NORTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Wildlife officials in Lake Tahoe are urging people to keep an eye out for bears after one broke into a garage on Monday. Placer County Sheriff’s Deputies say that no one was hurt, but they warn people that if they leave any food out, bears will smell it and do whatever it takes to get to that food.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Thieves working Sierra trailhead parking lots

SPOONER SUMMIT, Nev. (KOLO) -A typical day. Cars left in a parking lot at a Sierra trailhead, in this case, Spooner Summit on US 50, an entrance to the Tahoe Rim Trail,. Their owners will likely be gone on hikes for hours. Hopefully, the doors are locked, but sadly, that’s not always the case. Thursday afternoon we found a pickup, not only unlocked but with the driver’s side door left wide open.
CARSON CITY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Yacht seized by US Marshals up for auction at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The United State Marshals Service is auctioning off the Sierra Rose, an 85-foot yacht docked at South Lake Tahoe, that it previously seized. Apple Auctioneering Co. will be conducting an online-only auction on behalf of the US Marshals Service starting Tuesday, May 31, and lasting through 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
ABC10

'Hoping for the best' | Grass Valley firefighter fighting for his life after off-duty motocross accident

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A Grass Valley firefighter is in a coma and fighting for his life after suffering severe injuries in an off-duty motocross accident this month. Trenton Dambly remains hospitalized with multiple trauma-based injuries, according to Grass Valley Fire Department, after crashing on a track where he was riding with family members May 18.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘Would Be A Nightmare’: Community Concerns Climb Over Suspected Arsonist After 16 Recent Fires In Same Area

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A firebug is wreaking havoc in south Sacramento, setting more than a dozen fires during the month of May near the same intersection. Gesselle Pablo drove up on the flames and started snapping pictures. In one picture, fire lined Freeport Boulevard, but that wasn’t the only one. Pablo spotted another fire a block away off Florin Road. “I think it’s messed up. There’s already a lot going on in this world to start this, too, especially in this neighborhood,” said Pablo. What’s more concerning is that there have been 16 fires just this month. They’ve all been right near Florin...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Firefighters Respond To Brush Fire Near Bike Trail

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento firefighters responded to a brush fire near the Two Rivers bike trail Thursday morning. Fire crews arrived in an area north of Richards Boulevard and began to attack the fire, which firefighters say could have been aided by the breezy wind. The fire was put out quickly, but they are staying on the scene to put out any additional hot spots. No injuries were reported.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
Eater

How the Sierra Foothills’ Rich Wine History Drives Amador County’s Only Natural Winery

In 2008, when the recession began, winemaking wasn’t even on Chris Walsh’s radar. But unable to find work in the city as an architectural lighting designer, he took a job out of necessity: He became a runner and busser at a Manhattan wine bar specializing in organic, biodynamic, sustainable wines from Europe — a move that would eventually lead him into his current career as the only natural winemaker in Amador County. Today, the natural wine movement has grown exponentially, but Walsh’s time at this bar was well before natural wines dominated the zeitgeist. It was a style of winemaking that attracted Walsh even back in the late aughts. “They never said the word ‘natural,’ but that got me started down that path because I was just seeing that it was possible,” Walsh says. “It struck me more as this is the old way of making wine. If you could farm organic and make the wine without all these crazy interventions, why wouldn’t you?”
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
Eater

Where to Eat and Drink Around Sonora, California

Sonora, established in 1848 by miners emigrating from Mexico’s Sonora state, soon hosted Gold Rush immigrants from all over the world. The town remains a regional gateway — it’s an hour from both Yosemite National Park and Calaveras Big Trees State Park, and Columbia State Historic Park is minutes away — and Sonora’s food scene reflects its history as an Alta California crossroads.
SONORA, CA
Eater

10 Destination Restaurants in Nevada City and Grass Valley

Nevada City has long been a trusted, under-the-radar getaway from the Bay Area hustle — the type of place where you rent a quaint Airbnb and take pictures in front of historic buildings. Within a short drive is Grass Valley, with its rich gold mining history, which is similarly picturesque — think old-timey main streets, romantic alleys, and co-op bookstores you can get lost in for hours.
NEVADA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

North Highland House Fire Threatens Nearby Homes

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Two people almost lost their North Highlands home after it caught fire. On Thursday morning, at 3:02 a.m, Sacramento Metro Firefighters got a call about flames at a home in North Highlands. The home was equipped with fire alarms but they were not working. A man living at the home got up to use the bathroom. That is when he smelled something and called 911. When Sacramento Metro Fire arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the garage. The fire did not make it into the home. Two people and two pets escaped safely, and one person was treated at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Nationwide Report

21-year-old Michael Cobb dead after a rollover crash in Carson City (Carson City, NV)

Authorities identified 21-year-old Michael Cobb, from Dayton, as the man who lost his life following a rollover crash early Friday morning in Carson City. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the northbound College Parkway off-ramp just before 5 a.m. on May 20 in response to a single-vehicle accident. The preliminary reports showed that a Ford F-150 driven by Michael Cobb drifted from the travel lane, hit a metal paddle marker and continued north before colliding with the guardrail.
CARSON CITY, NV
rosevilletoday.com

6 places for Roseville residents to cool off this summer

Roseville, Calif- Triple digit temperatures have arrived with the mercury is rising in Placer County and many residents are heading for their favorite spots to cool down. There’s no shortage of amazing locations throughout Northern California. Here’s a handful of cool spots all within an hour or so of Roseville.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Eater

Big Beer Ambitions in California’s Smallest Town

Walking from one end of downtown Amador City to the other takes about 10 minutes — and that’s if you amble down the street, taking time to peruse the “Amadorable” graphic tees and vintage handkerchiefs displayed in shop windows. The historic redbrick Imperial Hotel, founded in 1879, stands sentinel at the north end of the short thoroughfare. There’s a stretch of awning-covered sidewalks leading to a restaurant, a couple of wine-tasting rooms, and a handful of boutiques. On the south end, there’s the rough-hewn Western facade of Break Even Beermakers — though the sign out front uses only one word: tavern.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Van crashes into tree near Woodland, killing 3

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a man and two women died and several other people were injured Thursday afternoon when a van crashed into a tree.  The crash happened on County Road 13, west of Zamora, just after 3 p.m. The site is about 35 miles west of Sacramento. According […]
WOODLAND, CA
FOX40

28-year-old woman drives into tree along I-80

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A major accident along westbound Interstate 80 at Waterman may cause traffic delays, according to Fairfield Fire Department. According to the California Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old woman drove off the roadway for an unknown reason and officers do not believe she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Fire in Vacaville burns at site of major 2020 wildfire

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire in Vacaville broke out in the same area that was devastated by the LNU Lightning Complex Fire a couple summers ago. With temperatures topping 100 degrees and flames climbing a Vacaville hillside above Pleasants Valley Road, Jennifer Doughty and her son Dean were thinking, “not again.” “Depending on how […]
VACAVILLE, CA

