Bear breaks into North Lake Tahoe home, helps themselves to dinner

In 2008, when the recession began, winemaking wasn’t even on Chris Walsh’s radar. But unable to find work in the city as an architectural lighting designer, he took a job out of necessity: He became a runner and busser at a Manhattan wine bar specializing in organic, biodynamic, sustainable wines from Europe — a move that would eventually lead him into his current career as the only natural winemaker in Amador County. Today, the natural wine movement has grown exponentially, but Walsh’s time at this bar was well before natural wines dominated the zeitgeist. It was a style of winemaking that attracted Walsh even back in the late aughts. “They never said the word ‘natural,’ but that got me started down that path because I was just seeing that it was possible,” Walsh says. “It struck me more as this is the old way of making wine. If you could farm organic and make the wine without all these crazy interventions, why wouldn’t you?”

AMADOR COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO